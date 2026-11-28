The Florida State Seminoles couldn't overcome offensive ineptitude and a pathetic display of punting on Black Friday. Despite showing a ton of fight on defense, the Florida Gators walked out of Tallahassee with a 26-10 victory.

Quarterback Ashton Daniels had a rough night, adding two more interceptions to bump his season total up to 16. Luckily for Seminole fans, they'll never have to watch him play in garnet and gold ever again.

READ MORE: 'They Whooped Us': Rick Stockstill Breaks Down FSU Football's Ugly Loss To Florida

If anything, it was a fitting end to Mike Norvell's last true chapter at Florida State. Even though Rick Stockstill led the Seminoles this last month, it was Norvell who created this mess.

Here are 20 notes surrounding various data points from the loss.

Stats To Remember From FSU's Loss To Florida

Florida State Seminoles head coach Rick Stockstill claps for players as they huddle for a timeout. The Florida Gators defeated the Florida State Seminoles 26-10 in Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State wrapped its 2026 season Friday against No. 20 Florida.

FSU recognized 20 seniors and 5th year players in a pregame ceremony: Ashlynd Barker, Caleb Bowers, Xavier Chaplin, AJ Cottrill, Ashton Daniels, Dean DeNobile, Deamontae Diggs, Mikai Gbayor, Omar Graham Jr, Michael Grant, Donny Hiebert, Quindarrius Jones, Greyson Labiad, Daniel Lyons, Deante McCray, Nate Pabst, Gabe Panikowski, Duce Robinson, Jordan Sanders & Brandon Torres.

Freshman Jasen Lopez had a game-high seven receptions, his second consecutive game with seven catches. Prior to last week vs. NC State, the last Seminole true freshman wide receiver with seven catches in a game was Rashad Greene in 2011.

Wide receiver Micahi Danzy led FSU with 75 receiving yards, including a season-long 64-yard grab that set up a field goal.

Quarterback Kevin Sperry connected with Landen Thomas for his first touchdown pass of the season and third of his career. Thomas' touchdown was his second in 2026 and fifth of his career.

Running back Zay Parks, who began the season as FSU's sixth running option, led the Noles with 55 yards, including a season-long 21-yard rush. He also caught a career-high four passes.

Cornerback Nehemiah Chandler had a career-high six tackles, one interception returned 29 yards and one pass breakup. He led FSU with seven pass breakups and three interceptions on the season.

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Safety K.J. Kirkland led FSU with a season-high eight tackles and one pass breakup. Kirkland made his first start of the season.

FSU's two sacks were recorded by Jalen Anderson and Mandrell Desir. Anderson's 4.0 sacks were 2nd-most on the team; Desir had 1.5 tackles for loss in the game and has 10.0 sacks and 12.0 TFL in his career.

Safety Ricky Knight III had a career-best four tackles, including a 3-yard tackle for loss, the second TFL of his career.

Tight end Chase Loftin caught three passes for 21 yards, both career highs. For the season, Loftin caught seven passes, with six on third down and four third-down conversions.

Panikowski completed his NCAA career perfect on field goal tries after connecting on a 27-yarder in the second quarter. After a 15-for-15 season at Idaho State in 2024, Panikowski was 13-for-13 as a Seminole and ended his career with the longest active field goal streak in FBS.

Freshman wide receiver EJ White made his first appearance. For the season, FSU played 81 players, including 41 players that made their Florida State debut.

The flyover for the FSU vs Florida game was provided by the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence at Fort Rucker, Alabama. It consisted of one CH-47 Chinook heavy lift, two UH-60 Black Hawk medium lift, and one Lakota light utility helicopters.

On offense, FSU's starters were QB Ashton Daniels, RB Zay Parks, TE Landen Thomas, WR Micahi Danzy, WR Jayvan Boggs, WR Jasen Lopez, LT Xavier Chaplin, LG Andre Otto, C Chavez Thompson, RG Paul Bowling, and RT Nate Pabst.

On defense, FSU's starters were DL Deamontae Diggs, DL Darryll Desir, DL Daniel Lyons, JACK Jalen Anderson, LB Chris Jones, LB Omar Graham Jr., CB Nehemiah Chandler, CB Charles Lester III, ROVER Ashlynd Barker, S KJ. Kirkland, and S Ma'Khi Jones.

The announced attendance for the game was 67,277.

Florida State has now lost three consecutive games to the Florida Gators. All of those defeats were by multiple touchdowns.

With two interceptions in the loss, Ashton Daniels leads all FBS quarterbacks with 16 picks in 12 games. He finishes his college career with 38 touchdown passes and 38 interceptions.

The Seminoles missed the postseason for the third straight year, the longest-stretch in program history since 1974-76.

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