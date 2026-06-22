FSU Football's 3 Most Important Position Groups Entering 2026

Nearly every college football team enters the offseason with questions to answer. Florida State enters 2026 looking for proof.

The Seminoles don't need to convince fans that a roster overhaul took place. They don't need to explain why expectations have fallen nationally. They need tangible evidence that the changes and production happening now will carry over into August when the ball flies through the air.

If the Seminoles receive quality play from a few critical positions, they'll have an opportunity to exceed expectations. If not, another difficult year could be ahead.

Left Tackle Has To Be A Strength

Xavier Chaplin - Instagram.com

Florida State's season will inevitably be tied to quarterback Ashton Daniels. Beyond the quarterback position, however, there are a few spots on the roster that could quietly have just as much influence on whether the Seminoles return to a bowl game this season. One of those spots is at left tackle.

Daniels' success will undoubtedly be dependent on the offensive line play, and Florida State is expected to lean on veteran Auburn/Virginia Tech transfer Xavier Chaplin. Chaplin will be entering the season as one of the ACC's most experienced offensive linemen after starting 37 consecutive games with the Hokies.

With a reputation for reliability in pass protection, Chaplin is expected to provide stability on the blind side while anchoring a rebuilt offensive line.

Cornerback

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) carries the ball as Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (11) tackles in the second overtime at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Florida State appears to have one cornerback spot locked down heading into 2026. Ja'Bril Rawls emerged as one of the Seminoles' most reliable defensive backs last season and is expected to lead the group.

Beyond him, Florida State will be counting on Charles Lester III, Quindarrius Jones, Nehemiah Chandler, and Karson Hobbs to carve out significant roles in the secondary. Whether one of those defensive backs can emerge as a dependable starter opposite Rawls could play a major role in determining how well FSU's secondary holds against some of the more productive offenses in the conference.

Jones has the athleticism and length that made him a coveted recruit coming out of high school, and Chandler arrives in Tallahassee after a productive freshman campaign at South Alabama.

Linebacker

Blake Nichelson - Instagram.com

Florida State needs more from its linebacker room in 2026.

Few newcomers on Florida State's roster arrive in Tallahassee with more production than Chris Jones. The Southern Miss transfer totaled 135 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble last season while establishing himself as one of the most productive defenders in the Sun Belt. Despite that production, Jones flew somewhat under the radar nationally as a recruit.

If Jones can bring that level of production to Tallahassee, he could help stabilize a position group that will be counted on to clean up plays behind the defensive line, which features a promising group of developing talent and established starters.

Another name to watch is Mikai Gbayor, who already has experience in Tony White's scheme from Nebraska, and gives FSU another veteran option. Unlike Jones, Gbayor isn't learning the scheme from scratch. When people discuss the ceiling of the linebacker room, his name should be brought up alongside Blake Nichelson and the LaValle brothers.

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