How FSU Football Can Put Ashton Daniels In Position To Thrive

A pivotal year lies ahead of the Florida State Seminoles, and one of the major pieces of the puzzle will hinge under center. Quarterback Ashton Daniels enters the season with far less hype than the Seminole faithful would like; however, that doesn't mean that he won't be able to thrive under head coach Mike Norvell.

Norvell resumed playcalling after former offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn retired following last season and promoted wide receivers coach Tim Harris, Jr. to the role. Many of the new aspects surrounding the 2026 Seminoles will factor into his success.

So what will it take for Daniels to thrive under Norvell? One side of the cube almost surely is the big men up front.

Florida State's Offensive Line Will Need to Protect Daniels

Ashton Daniels - Instagram.com

Daniels is known for his mobility, but Florida State can't expect him to navigate chaos on every snap behind a rebuilt offensive line. Offensive line coach Herb Hand is entering his second season with the program, and the Seminoles added veteran transfers Xavier Chaplin, Nate Pabst, Bradyn Joiner, Paul Bowling, and Chimdia Onoh Nwaiwu to compete for starting roles in 2026.

If that group can come together quickly, Daniels should have a far better opportunity to operate the offense efficiently rather than constantly relying on creativity outside of the pocket.

Daniels has never been a statue. Over four seasons at Stanford and Auburn, he rushed for 1,397 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging more than nine carries per game. Nearly a quarter of his career offensive production has come on the ground, making his mobility one of the most proven aspects of his game.

Whether or not the line can block for him allowing him to get outside of the pocket remains to be seen, but that brings up another important factor.

How Well Does Daniels Fit in Mike Norvell's Offense?

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell gestures against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Florida State didn't bring Daniels to Tallahassee to throw the ball 40 times per game. The veteran quarterback's value comes from his experience, decision-making, and ability to create with his legs when plays break down. The question isn't whether Daniels can fit into Norvell's offense, but how much he can tailor the scheme to maximize the quarterback's strengths.

While Daniels isn't the same type of runner as Jordan Travis, his mobility gives Norvell flexibility in the run game and creates opportunities through designed quarterback runs, read-option, play-action, and a multitude of other bootlegs and rollout concepts.

The Supporting Cast Must Deliver

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Norvell may not need Daniels to be the centerpiece of the offense. The veteran quarterback could function as the catalyst, using his mobility and experience to distribute the ball to playmakers such as Duce Robinson, Jayvan Boggs, and Micahi Danzy while keeping defenses honest alongside Ousmane Kromah and Quintrevion Wisner in the backfield.

The more balanced Florida State becomes, the less pressure Daniels will face to carry the unit on his own.

Florida State has the pieces to support that style of play. Robinson is coming off a First-Team All-ACC campaign, Boggs brings size and playmaking ability to the receiving corps, and Danzy remains one of the most explosive athletes on the roster.

In the backfield, Kromah and Wisner give the Seminoles multiple options to establish the run game and create favorable situations through play-action. If those playmakers produce at a high level, Daniels may not need to be spectacular for Florida State's offense to take a step forward in 2026.

The flip side is that if Daniels finds a way to elevate his passing game, FSU's offense could become far more dangerous than many expect.

The potential is there, but the pieces have to fit together. The offensive line must mesh quickly, the supporting cast must produce, and Norvell, alongside the team, needs to put him in favorable situations. If those pieces align, Daniels may be capable of delivering more than just stability under center.

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