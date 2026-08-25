FSU Football’s Desir Twins Aren’t Satisfied After Breakout Freshman Seasons

Florida State’s disappointing 2025 season still produced two promising building blocks in twin defensive linemen Mandrell and Darryll Desir.

Both appeared in all 12 games and made two starts as true freshmen. Mandrell earned Freshman All-America honors after recording 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks, while Darryll added 23 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack.

Despite that immediate production, neither brother believes his debut season was good enough, and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton agrees.

Knighton Challenges Desir Twins to Take the Next Step

Darryll Desir - Instagram.com

Entering his second year at Florida State, Knighton has no intention of allowing the praise surrounding the Desir twins' freshman seasons to create a sense any sense of complacency.

In fact, their production only raised the standard as they are primed to assume larger roles this season.

“Every D-lineman that we recruit at Florida State, we expect to be great,” Knighton said after Tuesday's practice. “Those guys came in last year as freshmen and played a lot and made a lot of plays. They understand the trajectory, and they understand the expectation of a defensive lineman at Florida State... I always tell them last year wasn’t good enough."

Mandrell shared the same expectation.

“I’d say finishing the play,” Mandrell said of his priorities this past offseason. “Finishing the play and running to the ball more."

A Rivalry That Continues to Push the Desir Twins Forward

Mandrell Desir - Instagram.com

The push towards that next step does not end when the coaching stops.

The brothers have spent their entire lives holding one another to the same standard, and Knighton joked that their competitive streak occasionally causes outbursts during practice.

“Honestly, you’ve got to keep them apart,” Knighton continued. “They fight all the time. They’re harder on each other than anybody else... They don’t go to each other for a soft spot. They’re harder on each other than anybody else. That’s the thing I respect about them the most.”

The mentality they bring is what helps them avoid becoming too comfortable with early success.

"We’re on each other as soon as we wake up,” Darryll said. “We argue first thing before we go to practice just to set the tone. Then we’re going to argue in practice and after practice."

A constant competition has left Darryll wanting more as he enters his sophomore season and he is confident that the results will show up on the field.

“I felt like I wasn’t playing at my best. I feel like my full potential wasn’t achieved yet,” Darryll continued. “It was just more like dipping into the waters. But I know what I’m going to do this year.”

Watch for Mandrell and Darryll in Florida State's season opener against New Mexico State on August 29.

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