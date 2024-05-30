Nole Gameday

Kickoff Times Unveiled For FSU Football's Matchups With Memphis Tigers And Duke Football

Five of Florida State's kickoff times for the 2024 season have been announced.

Dustin Lewis

Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Patrick Payton (11) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Patrick Payton (11) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Two more Florida State football game times were announced Thursday, giving fans five of the 12 regular season kickoff times before the end of May.

The Seminoles' home game against Memphis on September 14 will be a noon kickoff on ESPN, and FSU's trip to Duke on Friday, October 18, will be a 7:00 p.m. start on ESPN2. Both games are preceded by open dates the week before.

Florida State is facing Memphis for the first time since 1990. The Seminoles hold a 10-7-1 lead in the all-time series and are unbeaten in the last nine contests. FSU holds a 22-0 edge over Duke in the all-time series, which includes a 38-20 victory over the 18th-ranked Blue Devils in Tallahassee in 2023.

It was announced earlier this month that FSU's season opener on August 24 against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, has been selected for a noon Eastern Time kickoff on ESPN, and the Seminoles' home opener against Boston College on September 2 will be a 7:30 p.m. start also on ESPN. Florida State's November 9 game at Notre Dame is set for 7:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

Dustin Lewis

