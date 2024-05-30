Kickoff Times Unveiled For FSU Football's Matchups With Memphis Tigers And Duke Football
Two more Florida State football game times were announced Thursday, giving fans five of the 12 regular season kickoff times before the end of May.
The Seminoles' home game against Memphis on September 14 will be a noon kickoff on ESPN, and FSU's trip to Duke on Friday, October 18, will be a 7:00 p.m. start on ESPN2. Both games are preceded by open dates the week before.
Florida State is facing Memphis for the first time since 1990. The Seminoles hold a 10-7-1 lead in the all-time series and are unbeaten in the last nine contests. FSU holds a 22-0 edge over Duke in the all-time series, which includes a 38-20 victory over the 18th-ranked Blue Devils in Tallahassee in 2023.
It was announced earlier this month that FSU's season opener on August 24 against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, has been selected for a noon Eastern Time kickoff on ESPN, and the Seminoles' home opener against Boston College on September 2 will be a 7:30 p.m. start also on ESPN. Florida State's November 9 game at Notre Dame is set for 7:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.
Seminole Booster members have the opportunity to request away game tickets beginning June 1. Remaining season tickets for FSU's seven home games go on sale June 15.
*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
