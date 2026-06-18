FSU Football's Mike Norvell Sees Dramatic Drop In ACC Rankings

Following Florida State's undefeated regular season and ACC championship in 2023, head coach Mike Norvell was viewed as one of the rising stars in college football. The Seminoles rewarded him with a lucrative contract extension amid speculation that Alabama could pursue him after Nick Saban's retirement.

Since then, the national perception surrounding Norvell has shifted dramatically. Just two years removed from an undefeated regular season and an ACC championship, Norvell now finds himself appearing on hot-seat lists and ranked in the bottom half of the ACC. Florida State has gone 7-17 over the last two seasons, missing a bowl game in both years while struggling to recapture the momentum that once made the program one of college football's biggest return-to-success stories.

A Dramatic Shift In Perception

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the first quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On3 Sports' Andy Staples recently released rankings for head football coaches in the ACC, and Norvell landed at No. 12, only four places ahead of Stanford's Tavita Pritchard, which is a far cry from being named National Coach of the Year following 2023.

"As bad as the past two years have been, Norvell did coach a 13-1 ACC champion just three years ago. He hasn’t completely forgotten how to coach," Staples wrote. "But Norvell’s lack of success recruiting from high school while at Florida State feels prohibitive in terms of consistent long-term success."

An Opportunity to Change the Narrative

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell leads practice Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Norvell's outlook doesn't necessarily have to be bleak, and his seventh season as head coach presents a unique opportunity to change the national narrative. Florida State has undergone a significant overhaul since the end of last season, adding a new quarterback, Ashton Daniels, reshaping the roster through the transfer portal, and implementing a revamped front-office structure led by general manager John Garrett.

Florida State also returns one of the nation's top receivers in Duce Robinson while welcoming multiple new coaches to the staff. After two disappointing seasons, the pieces are in place for Norvell to begin shifting the conversation in a positive direction. Whether that means returning to bowl eligibility, competing near the top of the ACC, or simply restoring stability, the 2026 season will likely do more to define his standing than any preseason ranking.

For Norvell, the challenge isn't changing a ranking in June. It's changing the perception that follows Florida State into the fall.

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