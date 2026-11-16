FSU Football Has a Secret Weapon Nobody Is Talking About

Florida State's kicker put himself in the limelight two weeks ago after a bold field-goal-fake call put the Seminoles up 21-17 in their win over Boston College.

However, the San Diego, California, native has one stat that should put him above the rest among active FBS kickers.

A Perfect Career

Nov 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles kicker Gabe Panikowski (39) kicks a second quarter field goal against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following Florida State's 16-10 win over Pitt, Panikowski is perfect after going three-for-three against the Panthers. He accounted for 10 of Florida State's points in Pittsburgh.

"FSU kicker Gabe Panikowski is now 11-for-11 this season and 26-for-26 in his career after going 3-for-3 at Pitt.

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︀︀He's the only qualified active kicker in any NCAA division who has never missed a field goal, and his 26 straight makes are the longest active streak in FBS."

FSU kicker Gabe Panikowski is now 11-for-11 this season and 26-for-26 in his career after going 3-for-3 at Pitt.



He's the only qualified active kicker in any NCAA division who has never missed a field goal, and his 26 straight makes are the longest active streak in FBS. pic.twitter.com/P2WlVblzGR — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) November 14, 2026

A fifth-year senior who transferred from Oklahoma State went 15-for-15 on field goals at Idaho State in 2024 and won the Fred Mitchell Award as the nation’s top non-FBS kicker. Panikowski made all three of his field goals in FSU’s win at Pitt, including a season-long 47-yarder, to improve to 11-for-11 in 2026 and extend his NCAA streak to 26 straight.

He also earned First-Team All-American honors while playing for the Bengals.

Adding to Florida State's Kicking Tradition

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Sep 20, 1997; Clemson, SC, USA; Florida State Seminoles kicker Sebastian Janikowski (38) kicking a field goal against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seminoles are no strangers to having record-breaking legs on special teams.

Florida State has won a record four Lou Groza Awards. Sebastian Janikowski won back-to-back awards in 1998 and 1999, followed by Graham Gano in 2008 and Roberto Aguayo in 2013.

More recently, Ryan Fitzgerald went 13-for-13 on field goals in 2024, including five makes from 50 yards or longer. Panikowski is giving the Seminoles a chance to finish the season with a kicker who is perfect for the second time in three seasons.

All three of the aforementioned place kickers have gone on to have success, with Fitzgerald being the latest, after Janikowski was named to the FSU Football Hall of Fame and was named to the College Football Hall of Fame ballot in June 2026.

Panikowski could be next in line among special teamers who get their chance in the NFL coming out of FSU.

The Seminoles are set to face the NC State Wolfpack this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET.

FSU fans will likely hope their team won't rely on their kicker to win the game, but they'll be relieved to know that one of the best in the country is in Garnet and Gold.

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