FSU Football Specialist Reinstated Onto Team After Arrest

Per a university spokesperson, the Florida State Seminoles are lifting the indefinite suspension on one of their new specialists who was arrested during spring break.

Following an early morning altercation during last St. Patrick's Day weekend, two counts of a third-degree felony and another a lesser charge were brought by the Ft Lauderdale Police Department, alleging kicker Conor McAneney of Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest with Violence, and Trespassing, per Broward County jail records

SLATER SCOOP: Florida State Seminoles kicker Conor McAneney was arrested and charged with a felony on Wednesday in South Florida.



The recent FSU signee is accused of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence. pic.twitter.com/WNmYkjrnOY — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) March 19, 2026

Charges Reduced, McAneney Returns to Team

Nov 25, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles helmet lays on the field against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The Irish native entered a not guilty plea after the charges were reduced earlier this week to Resisting Without Violence and Disorderly Intoxication. McAneney entered a plea on March 20 and requested a trial with a jury trial. He was alleged to have pulled down an arresting officer outside the Lauderdale bar.

McAneney has yet to take a snap for the Seminoles and is believed to have missed spring camp altogether. He was expected to be a part of a rebounding special teams unit that vastly underperformed in 2025, ranking near the bottom of the pack per ESPN's SP+ ratings.

Whether the news will ultimately benefit Florida State's special teams unit remains to be seen. He transferred from Quincy University (Illinois) after a 2025 campaign in which he converted 7 of 10 field goal attempts, with a long of 45 yards. He went 3 of 6 from 40-plus, had one attempt blocked, and was a perfect 4 of 4 on extra points. He also recorded 16 touchbacks on 49 kickoff attempts while switching between kickoff and place-kicking duties.

Without McAneney, the Seminoles would be forced to rely on their lone scholarship kicker in Idaho State transfer redshirt senior Gabe Panikowski, who earned first-team All-American honors and won the Fred Mitchell Award presented to the best non-FBS kicker in 2024 and was expected to compete for the starting role.

Panikowski was perfect 15-for-15 on field goals, which were the most field goals made without a miss nationally. He also carries an average of 63.7 yards on 38 kickoffs with 23 touchbacks.

An arraignment date for the now misdemeanor charges has not been set, and the capacity in which McAneney will be able to participate with the team as the Seminoles forge through summer workouts and into fall camp remains to be seen.

In a pinch, the Seminoles could also rely on transfer punters Daniel Hughes or Carter Jula.

Who Does Florida State Have at Kicker in 2026?

Gabe Panikowski | Instagram.com

Gabe Panikowski, Redshirt Senior

Conor McAneneny, Sophomore





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