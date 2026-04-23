Blue-Chip Wide Receiver Has FSU Football Among Final Five

Florida State has put in a lot of effort on the recruiting trail this offseason. The Seminoles have put out numerous new offers and hosted hundreds of prospects on campus.

Regardless, the program has only added two new pledges since the beginning of the year. Part of that is undoubtedly due to the current state of Florida State. The Seminoles are 7-18 dating back to the College Football Playoff snub, and head coach Mike Norvell is on the hot seat entering 2026.

READ MORE: FSU Football Names Starting Quarterback Ahead Of 2026 Season

With the uncertainty surrounding Norvell's job status, it's tough to blame top high school prospects for not latching their futures to a struggling head coach.

Florida State isn't really in the running for any five-star recruits, but there are still some talented options on the board.

Four-Star WR Includes Seminoles In Top-5

Anthony Jennings/Twitter

Earlier this week, four-star wide receiver Anthony Jennings announced he was trimming his recruitment down to five.

Florida State made the cut alongside Florida, Auburn, Syracuse, and Maryland.

The Seminoles have been pursuing Jennings for over a year, extending him a scholarship in January of 2025. Wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. has secured multiple blue-chip pass-catchers in consecutive recruiting cycles.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Anthony Jennings is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’1 175 WR is ranked as the No. 8 WR in the state of Florida (per Rivals)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/NDKXcLIu49 pic.twitter.com/a019LaoYu5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 22, 2026

Though the Seminoles have yet to land a wide receiver in #Tribe27, Jennings is among the names on their list. Jennings will be in Tallahassee for the first time this year from June 19-21 for his official visit. He's also expected to see his other finalists this summer.

During his junior season at Dillard High School, Jennings caught 34 passes for 823 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also returned kickoffs and punts, bringing one punt back for a touchdown.

Jennings totaled 100+ receiving yards in three games, including a season-high five receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown in a 38-24 victory against Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School on October 10.

The 6-foot-0, 165-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 273 overall prospect, the No. 34 WR, and the No. 25 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 29 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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