FSU Football Competing For Versatile Four-Star Recruit

The Florida State Seminoles finished their slate of spring practices last week.

For the next few months, the majority of the focus will shift to the recruiting trail. The coaching staff is expected to be on the road in the coming weeks before official visits begin in Tallahassee.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Shares Great News After FSU Football Ends Spring

To this point in the cycle, Florida State is struggling to keep up. The Seminoles have only landed two commitments since the beginning of the year.

That has to change this summer and there's at least one upcoming announcement for the program to follow.

Four-Star DB Committing This Summer With FSU In Pursuit

Jailen Hill/Twitter

According to Rivals' Greg Biggins, rising senior and four-star defensive back Jailen Hill is closing in on a decision.

Hill is set to reveal his commitment on June 9. Florida State, Washington, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Ole Miss are among the five programs vying for his pledge.

The Seminoles offered Hill in the summer of 2025. However, he hasn't returned to campus since then and isn't scheduled for an official visit as of now.

Washington and Nebraska seem to have the momentum at this stage.

Standout DB Jailen Hill has narrowed his list of schools to five and locked in a summer commitment datehttps://t.co/jdkZQS9dbI pic.twitter.com/zCvakOTNJw — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) April 20, 2026

If Florida State can turn the tide, Hill has plenty of versatility to offer. He has a 78-inch wing span, along with some developing tools.

During his junior season at St. John Bosco, Hill totaled 11 tackles, three pass deflections, and six interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown. He picked off at least one pass in five separate games.

Hill was named a first-team Maxpreps Junior All-American.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 251 overall prospect, the No. 25 S, and the No. 23 recruit in California in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 28 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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