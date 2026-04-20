FSU Football Competing For Versatile Four-Star Recruit
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The Florida State Seminoles finished their slate of spring practices last week.
For the next few months, the majority of the focus will shift to the recruiting trail. The coaching staff is expected to be on the road in the coming weeks before official visits begin in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell Shares Great News After FSU Football Ends Spring
To this point in the cycle, Florida State is struggling to keep up. The Seminoles have only landed two commitments since the beginning of the year.
That has to change this summer and there's at least one upcoming announcement for the program to follow.
Four-Star DB Committing This Summer With FSU In Pursuit
According to Rivals' Greg Biggins, rising senior and four-star defensive back Jailen Hill is closing in on a decision.
Hill is set to reveal his commitment on June 9. Florida State, Washington, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Ole Miss are among the five programs vying for his pledge.
The Seminoles offered Hill in the summer of 2025. However, he hasn't returned to campus since then and isn't scheduled for an official visit as of now.
Washington and Nebraska seem to have the momentum at this stage.
If Florida State can turn the tide, Hill has plenty of versatility to offer. He has a 78-inch wing span, along with some developing tools.
During his junior season at St. John Bosco, Hill totaled 11 tackles, three pass deflections, and six interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown. He picked off at least one pass in five separate games.
Hill was named a first-team Maxpreps Junior All-American.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 251 overall prospect, the No. 25 S, and the No. 23 recruit in California in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2027 Class
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 28 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG