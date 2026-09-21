FSU Football Star WR Picking Up NFL Buzz Following Alabama Performance

The Florida State Seminoles weren't able to do much through the air in their first two games of the season.

Surprisingly, that changed against one of the top defenses in the country, as Ashton Daniels threw for 377 yards against Alabama. That surpassed his number from the previous eight quarters and was the most by a Seminole quarterback since 2022.

READ MORE: 3 Thoughts As FSU Football's Hot Start Fades In Loss To Alabama

Star wide receiver Duce Robinson was the main beneficiary. Robinson delivered a season-high 6 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown. He had only combined for 5 catches for 75 yards coming into the outing.

After an impressive showing on the national stage, more NFL buzz is surrounding the 6-foot-6 pass-catcher.

Duce Robinson's Performance Leads To More NFL Buzz.

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) catches a touchdown pass after Alabama Dijon Lee Jr. (5) fell down, leaving him uncovered at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coming out of Week 3, ESPN's Mel Kiper highlighted Robinson for his performance against the Crimson Tide.

Kiper believes that the Seminole legacy is on track to be a Day 2 pick next April, which would put him in contention for a spot in the second or third round.

"I recently talked about Florida State receiver Duce Robinson on the "First Draft" podcast. This kid is huge at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds," Kiper wrote. "He's in his second season with the Seminoles after transferring from USC, and he looks dynamic. He hasn't always used his frame to play like a power forward, but I saw it this weekend against Alabama."

"Robinson posted a 6-135-1 line, boosting his average per catch this season to 19.1 yards. He has dependable hands and can shield defenders from the ball with his body control," Kiper added. "On his touchdown catch at the back of the end zone, he did a great job tracking the ball and getting a foot down. I see a solid Day 2 prospect."

Robinson surpassed 2,000 career receiving yards over the weekend.

Last season, Robinson was a first-team All-ACC selection and a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award. He caught 56 passes for 1,081 yards and 6 touchdowns. Robinson averaged 19.5 yards per reception, which ranked second in the conference.

Robinson had 5 games with 120+ yards, the second-most in the country and the most for Florida State in over a decade. He averaged 102.8 yards in ACC play, the top mark in the conference.

Florida State hosts Central Arkansas on Saturday, September 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

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