FSU Football Starting Defender Playing With Massive Cast

Ashlynd Barker delivered a team-leading 13 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups in Florida State’s 43–35 double-overtime loss at Miami on Saturday while continuing to play through a wrist injury.

The veteran defensive back said after Tuesday's practice that arm injury is improving with rehabilitation and treatment, though the protective club covering much of his hand still creates challenges.

As the Seminoles enter their bye week, it remains unclear when that protection can come off, but he’s hopeful that day is approaching.

No Timetable for Protective Club's Removal

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ashlynd Barker (7) celebrates after making an interception against the Miami Hurricanes during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barker suffered a wrist injury early in the season but was asked to play through it because of a lack of depth at his position. He said his wrist continues to improve as he works through rehabilitation and treatment.

“Yeah, it’s getting better. I’ve been doing a lot of rehab and treatment on it,” Barker said.

There is no timetable for when the club will be removed, but despite the injury, Barker has recorded 38 tackles in seven games, with half a tackle for loss, two interceptions, three pass breakups, and two quarterback hurries. He ranks third on the team in tackles and leads the Seminoles in interceptions.

“I don’t have a timetable yet. Hopefully soon,” Barker continued.

The Club Creates a Challenge for Barker

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) runs against Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ashlynd Barker (7) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barker is becoming more comfortable playing with the protective club as his wrist heals, though the extensive hand coverage limits his play on the field.

“It’s still hard because most of my hand is wrapped up, and then on top of that, it’s been difficult to tackle and, of course, catch,” Barker said. “It’s difficult to try to wrap up on tackles because it’s so slick and I don’t really have grip to grab and stuff in my hand."

He still produced a key turnover Saturday, intercepting Miami quarterback Darian Mensah in the end zone during the third quarter to halt a Hurricanes scoring threat with the game tied at 14.

As Florida State prepares to host Clemson at Doak Campbell Stadium this weekend, the veteran defensive back said he's focused on correcting the mistakes made last weekend.

“Teams are going to attack you based off the bad plays that we had,” Barker continued. “So we got to be on point for that and make sure those bad plays don’t keep on happening.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.