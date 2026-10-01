How to Watch FSU Football vs. Virginia: Time, TV Channel, Odds, & Live Stream

The Florida State Seminoles returned to the win column last weekend, but an ACC victory has eluded them since their 34-14 win over Virginia Tech on Nov. 15, 2025. Since then, FSU has gone 2-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play. The Seminoles will look to build on last week’s 34-7 victory over Central Arkansas when they host Virginia on Saturday.

The matchup gives FSU (2-2, 0-1 ACC) a chance to build momentum and avenge last season’s 46-38 double-overtime loss in Charlottesville. Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC) will make its first trip to Tallahassee since 2014, when the Seminoles defeated the Cavaliers 34-20.

With seven consecutive conference games ahead, Florida State must start that stretch with a win.

Seminoles Seek First ACC Win in 2026

Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell enters the field before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FSU dropped its conference opener to SMU, leaving little room for another setback before consecutive road trips to Louisville and Miami.

Florida State snapped its two-game losing streak against the Bears but will face a different type of test on Saturday against Virginia's run game.

The Cavaliers have averaged 192.8 rushing yards per game and 4.5 yards per carry through four contests. Jekail Middlebrook leads the Cavaliers with 177 rushing yards, but five players have at least 125 yards on the ground.

Quarterback Beau Pribula adds another challenge for the Seminoles with his mobility. Pribula has rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown, making containing the quarterback another priority as FSU looks to build on last weekend.

Virginia Returns to Tallahassee

Nov 8, 2014; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jalen Ramsey (8) tackles Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Canaan Severin (9) during the first half at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seminoles lead the all-time series 15-5 and have won nine of the Cavaliers’ 10 trips to Tallahassee, Florida.

However, the Cavaliers have won the past two matchups and enter Saturday’s game after a 42-3 win over Delaware, while FSU will look to protect its home field and end the losing drought that has plagued it for the last three years.

The matchup will likely boil down to a fast start for FSU and sound run defense, but, Florida State's depth in the secondary could also be tested with so many new faces

Here is how to watch:

Records: Florida State (2-2, 0-1 ACC); Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC)

Date/time: Saturday, Oct. 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium (67,277)

TV/streaming: ESPN2/ WatchESPN

Commentators: Play-by-play Jay Alter; analyst Tom Luginbill; sideline Lauren Sisler

Radio: Seminole Sports Network ; SiriusXM Radio Ch. 176 or 235

Tallahassee: WTNT — 94.9 FM

Daytona Beach: WRSO — 106.7 FM

Fort Walton Beach: WTKE — 100.3 FM; HD 94.3 and HD 103.7

Jacksonville: WOKV — 690 AM

Key West / Summerland Key / Miami: WPIK — 102.5 FM

Key West / Tavernier / Miami: WKEZ — 96.9 FM

Lake City: WDSR — 95.9 FM and 1340 AM

Live Oak: WJZS — 106.1 FM; WGHL — 103.1 FM and 1250 AM

Orlando: WRSO — 106.7 FM and 810 AM

Panama City: WFLF — 94.5 FM

Pensacola: WNRP — 92.3 FM, 95.3 FM and 1620 AM

Port St. Lucie: WPSL — 1590 AM

Tampa: WJBR — 92.1 FM and 1010 AM

Titusville: WRSO — 106.7 FM

West Palm Beach: WFTL — 96.3 FM, 97.9 FM and 850 AM

Bainbridge, Ga.: WBGE — 101.9 FM

Spread: Florida State +2.5 (-105); Virginia -2.5 (-115)

Over/under: 51.5 points; over (-110), under (-110)

Moneyline: Florida State +120; Virginia -142

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

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