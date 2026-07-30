FSU Football Wide Receiver Lands on All-ACC Preseason Team

Florida State's offense will look different in 2026, but one thing hasn't changed: expectations surrounding senior wide receiver Duce Robinson.

After a breakout season that established him as one of the ACC's premier pass catchers, Robinson was named to the All-ACC Preseason Team on Wednesday, becoming Florida State's lone representative on the squad.

Duce Robinson is FSU's only representative on the preseason All-ACC Team



Finished 5th in ACC Preseason POTY voting #Noles pic.twitter.com/FkXnj8oF63 — Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG) July 29, 2026

Robinson Returns as FSU's Proven Playmaker

Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) makes a catch during the first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Robinson is coming off the best season of his collegiate career after hauling in 56 receptions for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. The Phoenix, Arizona, native elected to return to FSU following significant interest from NFL teams looking for a proven playmaker with his size and production.

His breakout campaign made him Florida State's first 1,000-yard receiver since 2019, earned him first-team All-ACC honors, and a spot as a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist.

Florida State's receiving corps features another explosive playmaker in Micahi Danzy, who led the ACC with 21.2 yards per reception in 2025, along with several newcomers expected to contribute. That depth should make it more difficult for defenses to devote extra resources to slowing down Robinson.

Will Robinson Build on a Breakout Year?

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) fights off a defender as he runs the ball down the field. The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Florida State Seminoles 22-28 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Robinson's production will be even more important in 2026 as Florida State breaks in a new starting quarterback.

Transfer Ashton Daniels arrives after beginning his career at Stanford and spending last season at Auburn, giving the Seminoles an experienced signal-caller to replace Tommy Castellanos.

Building chemistry between Daniels and Robinson will be one of the offense's biggest storylines throughout fall camp.

After eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark last season, Robinson is also expected to draw plenty of attention from opposing defenses.

If Robinson can match or surpass his 2025 production, he'll strengthen his case as one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft. Another All-ACC campaign would likely keep him in the conversation among the nation's elite pass catchers while giving Florida State's offense a proven cornerstone as it looks to rebound this fall.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound pass catcher was Florida State's only representative on the preseason All-ACC team, joining a wide receiver group that included Miami's Malachi Toney and Clemson's Bryant Wesco Jr.

Miami led the conference with multiple offensive selections, including quarterback Darian Mensah, running back Mark Fletcher Jr., wide receiver Toney and guard Samson Okunlola, while Louisville's Isaac Brown and Duke tight end Jeremiah Hasley also earned spots in the rankings.

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