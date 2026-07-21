FSU Football Offers 6-foot-5 National Champion Wide Receiver

Florida State's wide receivers were one of the positives of the 2025 season.

Though the acquisition of Squirrel White didn't end up working out, the Seminoles saw important developments from Duce Robinson, Micahi Danzy, and Lawayne McCoy, who all had career years.

McCoy moved on, but Florida State did add a few promising freshmen in his place - Jasen Lopez and Devin Carter - while retaining sophomore Jayvan Boggs.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Heaps Praise On FSU Football QB Ashton Daniels At ACC Kickoff

The Seminoles have done well on the recruiting trail with Harris Jr. on staff, signing multiple blue-chip recruits in two consecutive cycles. So far in #Tribe27, FSU holds commitments from four-star Sean Green and three-star Majay Thompson.

Harris Jr. is hoping to keep that success going.

Florida State Offers Massive Wide Receiver With High-Ceiling

On Friday, Florida State extended a scholarship to three-star wide receiver and 2028 prospect, Seven Rashad.

Rashad already stands at 6-foot-5 ahead of his junior season at the prep level.

The Seminoles joined Rashad's recruitment about a month after he worked out for the coaching staff at a summer camp. He was in the stands for Florida State's contest against Pittsburgh last fall.

Rashad reports nearly 30 offers, as teams such as Ole Miss, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Auburn, Colorado, and Duke are already in the hunt.

The Georgia native was previously pledged to Purdue. He re-opened his recruitment in April.

Outside of Florida State, Rashad visited Clemson, Georgia, and Auburn this offseason.

During his sophomore season at Buford High School, Rashad played for a team that went 15-0 and won the national championship. He was credited with 5 receptions for 64 yards and 4 touchdowns.

As a freshman at Mountain View High School, Rashad caught 29 passes for 517 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-5, 175-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 442 overall prospect, the No. 62 WR, and the No. 56 recruit in Georgia in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State holds two verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 7 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn

Three-Star DB Chayse Brown

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram for the latest news.