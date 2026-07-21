Florida State Enters Race For Promising Defensive Back

Florida State has gone through a major shift in the defensive backfield over the last two offseasons.

A year ago, the Seminoles brought in safeties coach Evan Cooper to assist defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. Following a second straight disappointing finish, Florida State moved on from Surtain Sr, hiring cornerbacks coach Blue Adams to assume his duties.

With multiple new faces joining the unit and the Seminoles replacing three of their five starters, there's no telling what to expect as the team prepares for fall camp.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Heaps Praise On FSU Football QB Ashton Daniels At ACC Kickoff

Recruiting has been up-and-down. Florida State appeared to be in a good position a few months ago, but four-star safety Mekhi Williams and three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper both decommitted.

The Seminoles did convince three-star safety Jemari Foreman to stick with #Tribe27, and landed top-100 prospect Ta'Shawn Poole and four-star defensive back Za'Kari Johnson.

The coaching staff is staying busy in the present and the future.

Florida State Offers 2028 Defensive Back

Domonic Williams Jr./Twitter

Earlier this month, Florida State offered 2028 defensive back Domonic Williams Jr., who referred to Adams and director of high school scouting Mitch Ciombor when revealing the news on social media.

Williams Jr. holds 25 offers, as programs such as Ohio State, Auburn, Clemson, Indiana, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Wisconsin have joined his recruitment.

Throughout the offseason, Williams Jr. visited North Carolina State, North Carolina, Duke, Clemson, East Carolina, and Charlotte.

Florida State might look to get him on campus this fall.

During his sophomore season at Jacksonville High School, Williams Jr. totaled 45 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 16 pass deflections, and 3 interceptions. He also returned kickoffs and punts.

Williams Jr. totaled a pass deflection in six of his ten appearances. He picked off passes in consecutive games to conclude the campaign.

The 6-foot-0, 182-pound defensive back is not yet ranked in the 2028 class.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State holds two verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 7 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn

Three-Star DB Chayse Brown

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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