Florida State Enters Race For Promising Defensive Back
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Florida State has gone through a major shift in the defensive backfield over the last two offseasons.
A year ago, the Seminoles brought in safeties coach Evan Cooper to assist defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. Following a second straight disappointing finish, Florida State moved on from Surtain Sr, hiring cornerbacks coach Blue Adams to assume his duties.
With multiple new faces joining the unit and the Seminoles replacing three of their five starters, there's no telling what to expect as the team prepares for fall camp.
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Recruiting has been up-and-down. Florida State appeared to be in a good position a few months ago, but four-star safety Mekhi Williams and three-star cornerback DaYon Cooper both decommitted.
The Seminoles did convince three-star safety Jemari Foreman to stick with #Tribe27, and landed top-100 prospect Ta'Shawn Poole and four-star defensive back Za'Kari Johnson.
The coaching staff is staying busy in the present and the future.
Florida State Offers 2028 Defensive Back
Earlier this month, Florida State offered 2028 defensive back Domonic Williams Jr., who referred to Adams and director of high school scouting Mitch Ciombor when revealing the news on social media.
Williams Jr. holds 25 offers, as programs such as Ohio State, Auburn, Clemson, Indiana, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Wisconsin have joined his recruitment.
Throughout the offseason, Williams Jr. visited North Carolina State, North Carolina, Duke, Clemson, East Carolina, and Charlotte.
Florida State might look to get him on campus this fall.
During his sophomore season at Jacksonville High School, Williams Jr. totaled 45 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 16 pass deflections, and 3 interceptions. He also returned kickoffs and punts.
Williams Jr. totaled a pass deflection in six of his ten appearances. He picked off passes in consecutive games to conclude the campaign.
The 6-foot-0, 182-pound defensive back is not yet ranked in the 2028 class.
Information On Florida State's 2028 Class
Florida State holds two verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 7 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?
Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn
Three-Star DB Chayse Brown
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior
Donny Hiebert, Senior
Quindarrius Jones, Senior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior
Karson Hobbs, Junior
Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore
CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore
Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore
Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore
Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman
Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman
Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman
Chauncey Kennon, Freshman
Darryl Bell III, Freshman
Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG