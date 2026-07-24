FSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

Florida State brought in over 60 new players this offseason to fill in various holes across the roster.

The only position where the Seminoles didn't add a transfer was at wide receiver.

FSU is banking on its various retainments paying off. The Seminoles convinced Duce Robinson to return for another year, and got Jayvan Boggs to exit the transfer portal.

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Reclassified Defensive End Coming Off Breakout Season

Along with that, Florida State signed six wide receivers in #Tribe26, including Jasen Lopez and Devin Carter. The pair of blue-chip prospects impressed the coaching staff throughout the spring.

NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on the roster to provide an inside look at how things could turn out with the season swiftly approaching. The focus turns toward a wide receiver room that is filled with talent, but also youth.

Other Fall Camp Previews:

Quarterback

Running Back

At The Surface

— Duce Robinson, Senior

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide reciever Duce Robinson speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson isn't only the star of the wide receiver room, he's arguably the top player on the whole team. The Florida State legacy is coming off one of the best single seasons in program history.

In 2025, Robinson led the Seminoles with 56 catches for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns. He was a first-team All-ACC selection and a Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist.

This team is built on the back of Robinson's work ethic. We'll see if it pays off in a few weeks.

— Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Danzy is expected to continue growing as he prepares for his second season at wide receiver. He was one of the surprising breakouts last fall.

Despite an offseason position change and missing part of the spring while focusing on track, his speed turned into a major weapon for Florida State.

As long as Danzy begins to hone in on some of the nuances of the position, like route-running and catching, the sky is the limit.

— Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

FSU football's Jayvan Boggs walks into the first spring practice of the spring season on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boggs made a major impression upon his arrival at Florida State, becoming the first true freshman wide receiver to start a season-opener for the Seminoles since 1992. However, injuries bogged him down throughout the year, and he got dinged up in spring as well.

The talent is clearly there. Boggs had a record-setting prep career. Florida State needs him to stay healthy.

— Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Gelsey trimmed up this offseason, and there's a lot to like about his athleticism. He was a former blue-chip recruit who is expected to be in the rotation this season.

— Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Mallory looks impressive physically but still has a ways to go in his development. He's competing with Gelsey for snaps behind Robinson.

— Jasen Lopez, Freshman

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Jasen Lopez (7) catches a pass Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lopez was absent for the Tour of Duty and part of spring practice while participating with the basketball team. Whenever he did strap on the pads, he made an instant impact.

The former four-star recruit is primed for a big role, whether he starts or not.

— Devin Carter, Freshman

Carter is the other true freshman who is primed to soak up a bunch of snaps. He can play any wide receiver position in Florida State's offense, including the slot.

While he's small in stature, Carter makes up for it with his speed and hands.

— Efrem White, Freshman

White stayed loyal to the Seminoles throughout the recruiting process. He's an interesting prospect after playing multiple positions in high school. FSU likes him at wide receiver, though he probably won't play much this season.

— Darryon Williams, Freshman

Williams signed with Florida State in December and made it in for the spring. He's on track to redshirt this fall.

— Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Bennett averaged 23.2 yards per reception during his prep career. The speedster might eventually develop into an impact player on offense and special teams.

— Jonah Winston, Freshman

The brother of legendary quarterback Jameis Winston, Jonah, is following in his brother's footsteps. Winston dealt with a lower-body injury this summer and needs to spend the next season bulking up his frame.

— Tony Bland, Freshman

Bland is a preferred walk-on who will redshirt as a true freshman.

— Keene Jeune, Freshman

A local prospect out of Florida High, Jeune is a scout team and redshirt candidate in 2026.

Biggest Question Mark?

Will Florida State regret not going harder after a transfer?

The Seminoles know what they're going to get out of Robinson and Danzy. With that being said, behind those two, there are a lot of projections and promise, rather than proven experience.

Boggs flashed last spring and preseason, but we never saw that truly happen in an actual game. Gelsey made four appearances and didn't record a catch.

Yes, Carter and Lopez earned praise this past spring. At the same time, they haven't played in a real game yet. Practice only means so much until Saturday rolls around.

Knock on wood, Florida State can't afford for Robinson or Danzy to miss any time. That feels like a gamble, one that the Seminoles are taking at multiple positions. This is a physical sport after all.

The performance of Boggs, Carter, Lopez, and Gelsey will dictate whether FSU made the right decision, or not.

Follow The Leader

This one is pretty clear. Obviously, the leader of the wide receivers is one of the faces of the team, Duce Robinson. Since transferring to Tallahassee last year, Robinson has become a beloved figure within the program and among the fanbase.

It's not only because he racks up highlights each weekend. Robinson is truly a special player on the field, but what he does off of it makes him who he is.

Robinson possesses an elite work ethic and a unique mindset. He puts in a ton of time to hone his craft, constantly dedicating himself outside of practice. Whether that's arriving at the facility around 5:00 a.m. or spending hours coming through film, Robinson is someone that every Seminole can learn from.

If his influence trickles down to the rest of the roster, it would be nothing but positive for Florida State.

Projected Two-Deep Depth Chart

Wide Receiver:

1. Duce Robinson, Sr.

2. Tae'Shaun Gelsey, RS Fr./Teriq Mallory, RS Fr.

Wide Receiver:

1. Micahi Danzy, RS So.

2. Devin Carter, Fr.

Slot Wide Receiver:

1. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

2. Jayvan Boggs, So.

Fall Camp Outlook

The preseason is a massive opportunity for a young room to continue to grow. Wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. has proven what he can do, evidenced by the leaps Robinson, Danzy, and Lawayne McCoy (transferred to Louisville) made last season.

Trust the process, and everything else will figure itself out. Obviously, it's imperative to keep Robinson and Danzy healthy in camp.

Outside of that, the Seminoles need to feed the underclassmen as many reps as possible. They can't mimic the feel of an actual game, but Florida State can get as close as possible to replicating that during scrimmages.

If the positives around Boggs, Lopez, and Carter keep coming throughout fall camp, that probably means the Seminoles are in as good a place as they can be before kickoff against New Mexico State.

The battle between the trio will be fun to watch over the next few weeks. No matter who starts, all three figure to play a ton behind the two stars in the room.

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