FSU Football Among Early Offers For Tight End With Major Potential

Florida State's tight end room is a major question mark ahead of the 2026 season.

The Seminoles are banking on a few gambles, such as Desirrio Riles making a smooth transition to the P4, along with Landen Thomas and Chase Loftin staying healthy.

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Regardless, the unit is quite thin, and will lose at least two players following the fall. That makes investing in young talent at the high school level a necessity for the Seminoles.

Florida State did bring in two tight ends in #Tribe26, and holds one pledge in both of the upcoming cycles. There's still more work to do, though.

Seminoles Offer Tight End Who Might Be A Future Star

Earlier this month, Florida State became one of the first programs to extend a scholarship to 2028 tight end and rising junior, AJ Criss.

Criss is an intriguing prospect out of the Lone Star State. He stands at 6-foot-7, 205 pounds with two years remaining in his prep career.

Initially recruited as a basketball player, teams are starting to come around to his potential on the football field after an eye-opening campaign last fall.

So far, Florida State and Texas Tech are the two programs to get their foot in the door early. Criss referred to tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, who recruits Texas, when revealing the news on social media.

This will be one to watch for the Seminoles moving forward.

During his sophomore season at Krum High School, Criss totaled 34 receptions for 574 yards and 8 touchdowns. He scored in seven of his 11 appearances. Criss was honored as the All-Area Offensive Newcomer and was a first-team All-District selection.

Criss put up a season-high 7 catches for 135 yards and a score in a 70-36 victory against Farmersville High School on October 31.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound tight end has yet to be ranked by 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State holds two verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 7 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn

Three-Star DB Chayse Brown

Who Does Florida State Have at Tight End For the 2026 Season?

Greyson Labiad, Redshirt Senior

Desirrio Riles, Senior

Landen Thomas, Junior

Chase Loftin, Redshirt Freshman

Gavin Markey, Redshirt Freshman

Xavier Tiller, Freshman

Corbyn Fordham, Freshman

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