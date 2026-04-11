FSU Offense Responds, Defense Battles Back in Final Spring Scrimmage

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State Seminoles have two practices remaining this spring and are coming off their final scrimmage as they look ahead to summer workouts. A lot of eyes will be on the Seminole offense, particularly with all the moving parts from a season ago, and it has been a back-and-forth battle for both sides of the ball this far.

Florida State elected to hold a third scrimmage in lieu of a Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase this year and finished the day emphasizing early install and red-zone situations. Head coach Mike Norvell has been candid when evaluating the team and hasn't been shy about pointing out criticisms throughout the first 13 days of camp.

FSU Offense Wins Back-and-Forth Scrimmage

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Kevin Sperry (9) calls a play during practice Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, the offense prevailed despite a few mental errors and shone especially in shortened-field situations.

"I think today was probably the best offensive performance of the spring. You know, it was a really great response from a week ago, where the defense really took control of the scrimmage. But I thought today, offensively, we were able to have really good balance," Norvell said. "I think we got the most plays we've gotten in any of our scrimmages. I think it was over 125. It was a physical day, and we got a lot of good work.”

Norvell said the offense jumped out to an early lead in the 18-play goal-line drill before the defense settled in and fought its way back into it. While the offense ultimately secured a 10-8 win, the back-and-forth nature was a positive outcome that the Seminoles are looking to sharpen.

“I thought that was a good drill. Both sides had their moments. There were a couple of plays where you felt penetration from the defensive line, shooting a gap, playing aggressively," Norvell continued. "It’s a fight, a lot of bodies, everybody pushing, fighting for leverage angles. I thought the running backs had a couple of really tough runs, did a good job creating space."

Defense Counters with Key Stops and Turnovers

The Florida State Seminoles football team practice for the upcoming season Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The defense didn't make things easy during its final padded practice of the spring. Newcomers like freshman defensive back Jordan Crutchfield came away with one of the two forced turnovers, and Norvell highlighted JUCO transfer Jalen Anderson, who thwarted a "game-winning" drive that the offense was putting together with a sack.

“I think Jordan Crutchfield had the interception today. You felt the speed of a couple of those young guys there defensively," Norvell said. "Jalen Anderson had a big sack today in a two-minute situation that would have won the game for us. So, I mean, there were definitely some good highlight moments.”

As FSU closes out spring, the final scrimmage offered a glimpse into a team still taking shape. With July right around the corner and their August 29 season opener against New Mexico State just ahead, Norvell continues to push the balance Florida State will need as it looks to find consistency heading into fall camp.

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