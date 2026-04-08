FSU QB Ashton Daniels Praises Young Wide Receivers in Spring Camp

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels may still be learning the ins and outs of the Seminoles’ offense, but one thing has already stood out in spring camp, and that is the young talent FSU was able to bring in the past two cycles.

Stars from a season ago like Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy have been limited at times throughout the spring, and Daniels has leaned on younger pass-catchers to take on increased reps. The results have left a strong impression as Florida State continues to prepare for the 2026 season.

Young Wide Receivers Stepping Up During Spring

Devin Carter | Instagram.com

Younger pass-catchers such as Devin Carter and Jasen Lopez have received a lot of attention this spring as they make the most of their opportunities in and out of the rotation. Mixed in with breakout candidate Jayvan Boggs, EJ White, Tae'Shawn Gelsey, Teriq Mallory, and Darryon Williams have also seen an increased workload.

"Not having our top guys out there every single day... I think that our guys have stepped up in that sense, knowing that next man up mentality," Daniels said to the media on Tuesday. "We got a lot of young guys that want to be great, and you can tell that every single day when you go out there and see the way that they practice, the way they prepare for practice."

Daniels Believes Florida State’s Young WRs Can Help the Offense Early

Teriq Mallory | Instagram.com

"I can tell you right now that group is a really, really special group," Daniels continued when asked about how the group has performed throughout the spring.

Daniels is entering his final season of collegiate eligibility, but even with only one year left in Tallahassee, he believes the young receivers around him are already showing signs of becoming Florida State’s future and present.

"They have a lot of potential, and I can’t wait to see what the rest of their career is like," Daniels continued. "I’d love to be able to spend more time with them. That’s how good those guys are. But obviously only get a year with them. But I think they’re going to be an essential part of our offense this year.”

For Daniels, his number one priority is getting the ball into the playmaker's hands, and he feels that he has the pieces surrounding him on all experience levels to produce a winning football team.

The continued development of its younger receivers could go a long way in shaping the Seminoles’ offensive depth heading into the summer, and if Daniels’ early read is any indication, the group may be further along than expected.

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