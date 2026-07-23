FSU Football Fall Camp Depth Chart Projection: Offense

The Florida State Seminoles are less than one week away from beginning preseason camp in Tallahassee.

The offense comes into focus with the Seminoles replacing starters at every position, including the entirety of the offseason.

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Reclassified Defensive End Coming Off Breakout Season

With new faces across the unit, what could the depth chart look like as the Seminoles prepare to hit the field?

Quarterback:

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Ashton Daniels, RS Sr.

2. Kevin Sperry, So.

3. Malachi Marshall, Jr.

No drama here. Florida State named Ashton Daniels its starting quarterback shortly after the spring concluded. Daniels is one of the leaders of the team, evidenced by his appearance at ACC Kickoff.

What will be interesting to follow is whether Marshall can push Sperry for the backup job. Even if they don't start this fall, this is an important opportunity as both players try to set themselves up to land the top spot next season.

Running Back:

1. Tre Wisner, Sr.

2. Samuel Singleton Jr., RS Jr.

Running Back:

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Ousmane Kromah (32) is tackled by Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Ousmane Kromah, So.

2. Gemari Sands, RS Jr./Amari Thomas, Fr.

Regardless of who starts, Tre Wisner, Ousmane Kromah, and Samuel Singleton Jr. are going to play a lot. Can Florida State come up with a successful rotation? That really hurt this room last year.

Trust your three-headed monster and let the rest fall into place.

Thomas might work his way into the mix after impressing during the spring. Sands is a veteran with multiple years of experience at Florida Atlantic.

Wide Receiver:

1. Duce Robinson, Sr.

2. Tae'Shaun Gelsey, RS Fr./Teriq Mallory, RS Fr.

This is relatively obvious. Robinson is the star of Florida State's offense and one of the best wide receivers in the country.

The Seminoles like the potential of Gelsey and Mallory. They just need to put it all together.

Wide Receiver:

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Micahi Danzy, RS So.

2. Devin Carter, Fr.

Danzy returns after breaking out for the Seminoles last fall. He should get even better as he goes into his second season focusing on wide receiver. Carter might start in the slot. If not, he's got the versatility to play all of the wide receiver positions in FSU's offense.

Slot Wide Receiver:

1. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

2. Jayvan Boggs, So.

Lopez missed part of the offseason while attending to his basketball duties. Regardless, he hit the field with a purpose during the spring, earning rave reviews alongside Carter.

Considering Boggs' injury woes, Lopez might be the second straight true freshman to start Florida State's season-opener.

Tight End:

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Landen Thomas (18) celebrates a first down grab as Charleston Southern Buccaneers safety Davion Williams (2) looks on during the second half of the game at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

1. Desirrio Riles, Sr.

2. Landen Thomas, Jr.

3. Chase Loftin, RS Fr.

This room is a major question mark for Florida State. The departure of Randy Pittman Jr., who can do a little bit of everything, really hurt the Seminoles.

Riles figures to get the starting nod to begin the year, as he simply has more experience than Thomas and Loftin. It remains to be seen how his transition to the P4 goes.

Thomas has a high ceiling but he's been oft-injured at Florida State. Loftin will probably take on a bigger role as the season progresses. He could be fun as a pass-catcher.

Left Tackle:

1. Xavier Chaplin, RS SR.

2. Jonathan Daniels, RS So.

Left Guard:

1. Andre' Otto, RS Jr.

2. Jayden Todd, RS So.

Center:

1. Bradyn Welch-Joiner, RS Jr.

2. Chavez Thompson, RS Fr.

Right Guard:

1. Nate Pabst, RS Sr.

2. Paul Bowling, So.

Right Tackle:

1. Chimdia Nwaiwu, RS Jr.

2. Pabst

Florida State can be pretty flexible up front, with at least seven offensive linemen (Chaplin, Otto, Welch-Joiner, Thompson, Pabst, Bowling, Nwaiwu) that the team feels pretty good about.

A big question coming into the spring was whether Nwaiwu would be serviceable enough at right tackle to move Pabst inside. That appears to be the case, as Mike Norvell and Herb Hand praised the FCS transfer.

The lineup feels pretty locked in at this point. Maybe Thompson wins the starting center job, or Bowling does enough to convince the Seminoles to kick Pabst back out to tackle.

As the Seminoles build chemistry and earn playing time beside one another, they should improve as 2026 progresses.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

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