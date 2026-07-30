FSU Football's Micahi Danzy Working To Become Complete Offensive Weapon

It's hard to overstate just how impressive Micahi Danzy's rise was a year ago.

After converting from running back to wide receiver, while grappling with his offseason track duties, Danzy wasn't projected to make a major impact going into spring practice.

That changed quickly once Florida State figured out how to use his speed to its advantage. Danzy scored to give the Seminoles the lead against Alabama, an advantage the team never surrendered in the season opener. He went on to rack up six total touchdowns, and put up plenty of big plays in the process.

READ MORE: FSU's Mike Norvell Impressed by Ashton Daniels After Day 1 of Fall Camp

Despite being ahead of schedule last season, Danzy is focused on what's next.

FSU's Micahi Danzy Locked In On Developing Into Complete Wide Receiver

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Danzy posted 27 receptions for 571 yards and six total touchdowns as a redshirt freshman. He led the ACC and ranked fourth in the country with 21.2 yards per reception, was 1st nationally with six 50-yard plays, and tied with Duce Robinson for the most 40-yard receptions in the conference.

While he was happy to make an impact, Danzy wants more.

"I don't want to be just proud of what I did last year. That can't help me this year. I just want to forget what happened last year and just help the team," Danzy said on Wednesday. "I want to be there for them, be a reliable guy. So I forget what happened last year and just catch balls, come out of breaks, talk to Duce, like 'what could I do better?' I just want to be a reliable guy."

The highlight reel plays were jaw-dropping. Danzy's jet sweep against the Crimson Tide, where he exploded through a tackler for a score, or skying to catch a pass between two Kent State defenders for a 47-yard gain were special moments.

While he can beat defenses with raw athleticism alone, Danzy believes he can get even better as he hones in on the nuances of the position, such as hands and route-running capabilities.

"As you know, I struggled in intermediate routes last year. I wanted to keep on getting on juggs, catching too. Working on how to get out of my breaks," Danzy said. "I've just been focusing on that and just pushing myself to get better."

Danzy went into more detail about what he's working on, and how it could unlock the next level of his game.

"I have the speed aspect, but it's just coming out of the breaks... Being fast, it's kind of hard for me to just slow down on a dime like that," Danzy said. "So just learning to control my speed while I'm running, and just doing that one-two-three coming out. That's what I've been working on."

"When that comes about, I have the whole package. 'Who can stop me?' That's the mindset I want to have. That's where I need to work," Danzy added.

The rising star credits wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. for gradually bringing him along.

After last year, Harris Jr. knows he can throw more on Danzy's plate, and the redshirt sophomore is relishing it.

"He meant a lot. The first year, it was a lot to me, and he didn't want to put that pressure on me," Danzy said. "He kind of slowly introduced me into that, and now he's like, 'Dawg, this is your year. You've got to show the world what you can do.'"

"He's been pushing me every day, and I'm just grateful to be in that position," Danzy added.

Florida State returns to practice for day two on Thursday, July 30.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.