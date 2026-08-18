FSU Football Freshman Duo Gaining National Attention Before 2026 Season

The Florida State Seminoles signed the largest high school/JUCO class of the Mike Norvell Era this offseason, bringing in 34 prospects in #Tribe26.

While Florida State only inked a single top-100 recruit, the coaching staff has been very happy with their crop of newcomers. The Seminoles feel like multiple true freshmen are ahead of schedule.

READ MORE: FSU Football Has Legit QB2 Competition With Malachi Marshall Pushing

Positive reviews are coming from both sides of the ball with players such as wide receiver Jasen Lopez, wide receiver Devin Carter, tight end Xavier Tiller, defensive end Jaemin Pinckney, and linebacker Izayia Williams consistently popping up this preseason.

The Seminoles are poised to push a few young players into big roles early in the 2026 season.

Two FSU Freshmen Projected To Impact 2026 Season

The Florida State Seminole Devin Carter (11) puts in work on the field with the first home game just a few weeks away, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Earlier this month, ESPN's Billy Tucker took a look at 51 freshmen who could make an impact this fall.

Two Seminoles cracked the list, with Carter ranking No. 2 in the ACC, and Williams not far behind him at No. 4.

At this stage, Lopez might have the edge over Carter to earn playing time, as he's pushing Jayvan Boggs for the starting role in the slot. At the same time, Carter, a Seminole legacy, has continued to put in the work since a strong debut in the spring.

"There's some urgency for a revamped Florida State offense to coalesce around transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels if the Seminoles want to restore their status among the ACC's elite," Tucker wrote.

"Mike Norvell hasn't shied away from potentially utilizing either Carter or fellow freshman Jasen Lopez as the team looks to fill out targets around Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy," Tucker added. 'An early enrollee, Carter ranked No. 143 on the SC Next 300 and is the son of former FSU running back Dexter Carter."

During his two seasons at Douglas County High School, Carter totaled 67 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's got the versatility to contribute at every wide receiver position in Florida State's offense.

Meanwhile, Williams was just cleared to return from an ACL injury at the beginning of fall camp. He got dinged up in the Seminoles' first scrimmage and has been rehabbing his way back since then, though the injury isn't expected to affect his availability in Week 0.

If Williams is close to full strength, he adds a different dynamic to the linebacker room.

"Williams didn't take the most conventional path to Tallahassee," Tucker wrote. "He committed to six different schools, including Florida State twice, and missed his senior high school season because of an ACL injury. Still, there's no denying his physical tools."

"Williams ranked No. 89 in the 2026 class and is a speedy, rangy off-ball linebacker," Tucker continued. "He's fully cleared for fall camp, and there's plenty of opportunity in the Seminoles' linebacker room."

Before his injury, Williams was simply an elite athlete. Despite weighing nearly 215 pounds, he recorded impressive times on the track, including a 11.05 100-meter and 22.96 200-meter. Williams qualified for regionals in the long jump two separate times.

Though he missed his senior season, Williams excelled on both sides of the ball as a junior at Tavares High School. That year, he totaled 125 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 interception while rushing 23 times for 423 yards and racking up 10 total touchdowns.

Florida State kicks off its 2026 season against New Mexico State on Saturday, August 29.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.