FSU Football Loses Star RB To Lower-Body Injury Against No. 10 Alabama

The Florida State Seminoles walked into Bryant-Denny Stadium ready for a fistfight against the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide. Despite a lengthy weather delay, Florida State stunned Alabama in the first half, building a 21-6 lead into the second quarter.

However, the Crimson Tide bounced back and are leading by double digits going into the final frame.

READ MORE: FSU Football vs. No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide: Pre-Game Injury Updates

On the opening drive of the third quarter, Florida State retook the lead after an elusive 65-yard catch by Samuel Singleton Jr. on third and long to put the Seminoles on the cusp of the end zone. The senior running back rushed for no gain on the following play before heading over to the sideline with a grimace on his face.

Singleton Jr. eventually entered the medical tent for further evaluation. A short time later, he was spotted going back to the locker room with crutches for support. The broadcast mentioned a potential knee injury.

Florida State hasn't provided an official update, but it appears unlikely that Singleton Jr. will be able to return on Saturday. That would be a massive loss for the Seminoles.

FSU RB Samuel Singleton Jr. Heads To Locker Room On Crutches

Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (3) runs for a touchdown against Southern Methodist Mustangs linebacker Alexander Kilgore (23) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to exiting the contest, Singleton Jr. rushed 4 times for 7 yards, and added 2 receptions for 68 yards.

The athletic running back led Florida State in receiving in the first two games. In his outings against New Mexico State and SMU, Singleton Jr. accumulated 16 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown, while catching 6 passes for 64 yards and 2 more scores.

Sam Singleton just left the game on crutches pic.twitter.com/ua3x9oRWF2 — Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG) September 19, 2026

With Singleton Jr. out of the lineup, the Seminoles will rely on Ousmane Kromah and Quintrevion Wisner to carry the load. Wisner didn't play in Week 1, and has recorded 1 carry for no gain against Alabama so far.

Kromah has been credited with 15 rushes for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Singleton Jr. signed with Florida State as a four-star prospect in 2023. Instead of transferring out, he bided his time and began to earn a larger role on offense as the 2025 season progressed. He started in 2 of the Seminoles final four games of the year.

During his four seasons at Florida State, Singleton Jr. has totaled 96 carries for 575 yards and 5 touchdowns. He's caught 10 passes for 113 yards and 2 more scores.

Singleton Jr. holds both of the Seminoles' longest kickoff returns over the last two years, including a touchdown against Duke in 2024.

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