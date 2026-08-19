Herb Hand Names FSU Football’s Most Consistent Offensive Lineman in Fall Camp

With 10 days left until the Florida State Seminoles kick off against New Mexico State, there still seem to be questions surrounding FSU's revamped starting offensive line.

Florida State entered fall camp needing to replace all five starters along its offensive line, leaving offensive line coach Herb Hand to determine the best combination from a mixture of transfers and returning players.

“Nothing’s set in stone right now,” Hand said after Wednesday's practice regarding the starting rotation.

Nate Pabst Sets the Standard

Nate Pabst - Instagram.com

Even with competition in full throttle, one veteran has distinguished himself throughout camp.

When asked which offensive lineman had been the unit’s most consistent throughout the offseason, Hand joked about having to choose between one of his favorite children, but singled out Bowling Green transfer Nate Pabst.

“I would probably have to say Nate,” Hand said. “Nate’s just a solid, lunch-pail dude who comes to work every day. He’s a vet. You can tell that he’s played a lot of football.”

Pabst arrived at Florida State after playing 42 games over five seasons at Bowling Green and starting his final 38 games with the Falcons. Florida State’s official roster lists the veteran lineman at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, and credits him with allowing just one sack across 354 pass plays in 2025, when he served as a team captain and earned second-team All-MAC honors.

When asked what consistency looks like from a player’s point of view, Pabst’s answer was a near mirrored image of Hand's perspective.

“Someone who does his job every play, no matter how he feels, what he’s going through, or what the environment is,” Pabst said. “The guys that go out there, no matter what the circumstance is or what the situation is, can perform and do their job. That’s what a great offensive lineman, in my mind, is.”

FSU’s Offensive Line Moves Past ‘Independent Contractors’

Nate Pabst - Instagram.com

With newcomers learning a different system and returning players adjusting to a rebuilt roster, Pabst said the unit initially lacked the trust it has developed since.

“Coach Hand likes to say, 'independent contractors,'” Pabst said. “You had some guys coming in, and they’re starting at a new place. We’re all learning the playbook together.”

That changed during the summer and became more apparent once the Seminoles returned to the practice fields for fall camp.

“Now it feels like, ‘OK, I know what Bradyn’s (Welch-Joiner) doing next to me. I know what Sandman’s (Chavez Thompson) doing next to me. I know what to expect from this guy next to me,’” Pabst continued. “That allows you to play a little bit more freely within yourself and focus on your technique rather than trying to cover someone else up.”

Pabst said the difference was more apparent after FSU's first scrimmage, when the offensive line seemed more connected than it had been throughout the spring.

Hand still has tough decisions to make before Florida State opens the season against New Mexico State, but Pabst has positioned himself as dependable amongst a rebuilt unit.

For a group replacing all five starters, turning five “independent contractors” into one cohesive offensive line will be essential to the team's success.

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