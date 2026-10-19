How Florida State Stacks Up In National Stats 7 Games Into 2026 Season

The Florida State Seminoles dropped their second straight game, and 12th consecutive road outing, in a Saturday night loss to the Miami Hurricanes. Despite leading in the fourth quarter, the Seminoles couldn't complete the upset in double overtime, which resulted in a controversial ending.

While the refs spoiled a dramatic conclusion, Florida State had plenty of chances to put the game away in the final frame. Once again, the Seminoles shot themselves in the foot down the stretch.

READ MORE: 3 Thoughts As FSU Football's Rivalry Loss To Miami Ends In Controversy

After stuffing Miami on five straight drives, the Seminoles gave up touchdowns on four of the next five possessions to end the night. FSU's defense has now surrendered 500+ yards in four separate games, and continues to sit near the bottom of the country.

Where does Florida State rank nationally in a variety of statistics after Week 7?

OFFENSE:

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) runs against Miami Hurricanes defensive line Justin Scott (5) and defensive line Keona Davis (97) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scoring Offense: 31.6 points per game (No. 55)

Total Offense: 414.3 yards per game (No. 53)

Passing Offense: 234.1 yards per game (No. 65)

Rushing Offense: 180.1 yards per game (No. 48)

Red Zone Offense: 24/28 - 85.7% (tied for No. 67)

3rd Down Conversion %: 38/90 - 42.2% (No. 57)

4th Down Conversion %: 8/16 - 50.0% (tied for No. 75)

Sacks Allowed: 2.57 per game (tied for No. 111)

Turnovers Lost: 10 (tied for No. 95)

Time Of Possession: 28 minutes per game (No. 107)

Completion Percentage: 58.6% (No. 107)

First Downs: 140 first downs (tied for No. 56)

Touchdowns: 29 TDs (tied for No. 29)

Yards Per Play: 6.42 YPP (tied for No. 40)

DEFENSE:

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive coordinator Tony White before a game against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scoring Defense: 27.86 points allowed per game (No. 107)

Total Defense: 434.9 yards allowed per game (No. 129)

Passing Defense: 265.3 yards allowed per game (No. 124)

Rushing Defense: 178.6 yards allowed per game (No. 109)

Red Zone Defense: 18/23 - 78.3% (tied for No. 38)

3rd Down Defense: 42/98 - 42.9% (tied for No. 109)

4th Down Defense: 5/15 - 33.3% (tied for No. 19)

First Down Defense: 155 first downs allowed (No. 131)

Sacks: 2.71 sacks per game (tied for No. 21)

Tackles For Loss: 5.9 per game (No. 49)

Turnovers Gained: 6 (tied for No. 94)

Touchdowns Allowed: 25 (tied for No. 112)

Yards Allowed Per Play: 6.34 (No. 123)

MISCELLANIOUS:

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles punter Daniel Hughes (36) punts the ball during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fewest Penalties Per Game: 6.0 (tied for No. 47)

Net Punting: 41.88 yards (No. 28)

Punt Returns: 9.82 yards per return (No. 62)

Punt Return Defense: 5.17 yards (tied for No. 42)

Kickoff Returns: 20.42 yards per return (No. 64)

Kickoff Return Defense: 28.57 yards (No. 131)

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