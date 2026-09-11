How Florida State Stacks Up In National Stats Two Games Into 2026 Season

The Florida State Seminoles are off to a shaky start to the 2026 season.

Florida State struggled to maintain control throughout its 34-17 victory over New Mexico State, and a few legitimate concerns surfaced in the 27-24 loss to SMU on Labor Day.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell On FSU Football's Frustrating Loss To SMU: 'You're Sick To See It'

Through two games, the Seminoles haven't done many positive things on offense or defense, outside of the rushing attack and forcing turnovers.

The numbers reflect the poor play we've seen in the first eight quarters of the fall.

Where does Florida State rank nationally in a variety of statistics early in the season?

OFFENSE:

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) runs the ball. The SMU Mustangs lead the Florida State Seminoles 17-10 at the end of the first half Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Scoring Offense: 29 points per game (No. 77)

Total Offense: 371.5 yards per game (No. 87)

Passing Offense: 163.5 yards per game (No. 105)

Rushing Offense: 208.0 yards per game (No. 47)

Red Zone Offense: 8/8 - 100% (tied for No. 1)

3rd Down Conversion %: 10/28 - 35.7% (No. 97)

4th Down Conversion %: 3/5 - 60% (No. 59)

Sacks Allowed: 2.0 per game (tied for No. 82

Turnovers Lost: 2 (tied for No. 92)

Time Of Possession: 31 minutes per game (No. 52)

Completion Percentage: 58.0% (No. 98)

First Downs: 36 first downs (No. 12)

Touchdowns: 7 TDs (tied for No. 38)

Yards Per Play: 5.54 YPP (No. 84)

DEFENSE:

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State defensive back Quindarrius Jones (0) catches an interception as New Mexico State wide receiver TJ Pride (7) defends during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scoring Defense: 22 points allowed per game (tied for No. 90)

Total Defense: 452.0 yards allowed per game (No. 116)

Passing Defense: 351.0 yards allowed per game (No. 127)

Rushing Defense: 101.0 yards allowed per game (No. 61)

Red Zone Defense: 4/5 - 80% (tied for No. 62)

3rd Down Defense: 18/31 - 58.1% (No. 132)

4th Down Defense: 1/2 - 50.0% (tied for No. 73)

First Down Defense: 41 first downs allowed (No. 135)

Sacks: 1.5 sacks per game (tied for No. 80)

Tackles For Loss: 4 per game (No. 86)

Turnovers Gained: 5 (No. 2)

Touchdowns Allowed: 5 (tied for No. 110)

Yards Allowed Per Play: 6.8 (No. 118)

MISCELLANIOUS:

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State punter Daniel Hughes (36) warms up before a game against New Mexico State at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fewest Penalties Per Game: 5.0 (tied for No. 36)

Net Punting: 44.5 yards (tied for No. 30)

Punt Returns: 11.0 yards per return (tied for No. 36)

Punt Return Defense: 2.0 yards (tied for No. 82)

Kickoff Returns: 24.8 yards per return (No. 31)

Kickoff Return Defense: 20.5 yards (No. 99)

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