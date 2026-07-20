FSU Football Offers 20-TD Running Back

Florida State's backfield is one of the most exciting pieces of the offense ahead of the 2026 season. Headlined by Quintrevion Wisner, Ousmane Kromah, and Samuel Singleton Jr., new running backs coach Kam Martin has plenty of talent to work with.

That's got to be something Martin feels good about entering his first season in Tallahassee. Despite being young in age, he's quickly developed a reputation as a developer, producing a 1,000+ yard running back in four straight years.

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Martin's leap to Florida State has been his first real experience of recruiting among college football's elite. He didn't blink earlier this summer when the Seminoles pulled four-star running back Jayden Miles away from Ohio State and LSU.

The recruiting might be just as fun to watch as the production on the field if Martin keeps going at this rate.

Florida State Offers Rising Star RB Out Of Virginia

Marquece Sharpe Jr./Twitter

Earlier this month, 2028 running back Marquece Sharpe Jr. announced that Florida State was joining his recruitment following a conversation with Martin.

The Seminoles are the latest suitor for the rising junior, who has already reported offers from Miami, Nebraska, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, North Carolina, and Syracuse, among others.

Sharpe Jr. has taken offseason visits to North Carolina, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, and Nebraska.

The Seminoles could explore bringing him in for a trip during the season, though there is still plenty of time until he puts pen to paper.

During his sophomore season at Woodbridge High School, Sharpe Jr. rushed 164 times for 1,073 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching 33 passes for 630 yards and 5 more scores.

Sharpe Jr. accumulated 100+ rushing yards in six games, including a season-high 20 carries for 147 yards in a 20-13 victory against Forest Park High School on October 10.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back is not yet ranked in the 2028 class.

The Seminoles have already offered 28 running backs in the 2028 class.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State holds two verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 7 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn

Three-Star DB Chayse Brown

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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