How to Watch: FSU Football at Louisville, TV Channel, Odds & Live Stream

The Florida State Seminoles are coming off a record-setting victory over Virginia last weekend and will look to carry that momentum on the road against Louisville this Friday.

The Seminoles are slight underdogs at +3.5 in the matchup, according to DraftKings.com, and have been historically bad on the road in recent years.

Louisville (2-3, 1-2 ACC) returns home after consecutive three-point losses to Wake Forest and NC State. Friday’s matchup gives FSU a chance to extend its winning streak before visiting Miami, while the Cardinals will try to get back to .500 in conference play.

FSU hasn't won a road game since 2023 and will look to change that statistic during a short week.

FSU’s Next Test Comes Away From Doak Campbell Stadium

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State has outscored its past two opponents 72-14, but Friday will test whether it has changed its approach to travel. The Seminoles lost their only road game this season, falling 50-36 at Alabama before returning home to beat Central Arkansas and Virginia.

Ashton Daniels led the offense last weekend with five rushing touchdowns, while the Seminoles held the Cavaliers scoreless over the final three quarters.

A win over Louisville would put FSU on a three-game winning streak and back in the win column in ACC play. However, with all eyes on head coach Mike Norvell, a road loss could push fans back to rallying around a new leader of the team.

FSU leads the all-time series 19-6 and has won the past two meetings, most recently defeating Louisville 16-6 in the 2023 ACC Championship Game. Friday gives the Cardinals an opportunity to reverse that trend while preventing their current losing streak from reaching three games.

Here is how to watch:

Florida State Seminoles at Louisville Cardinals

Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the fourth quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Game notes: Florida State Seminoles (3-2, 1-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-3, 1-2 ACC)

Date/time: Friday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. ET.

Where: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky (59,823).

TV/streaming: ESPN; WatchESPN .

Commentators: Play-by-play: Mike Monaco; analyst: Jordan Rodgers; sideline: Dana Boyle.

Radio: FSU Radio Broadcast Ch. 258/ SXM App .

Spread: Florida State +3.5 (-108); Louisville -3.5 (-112).

Over/under: 59.5 points; over (-108), under (-112).

Moneyline: Florida State +150; Louisville -180

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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