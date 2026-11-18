Wide receiver Jasen Lopez caught a career-high five passes for 72 yards in Florida State’s win over Pitt on Friday. Four days later, as the Seminoles prepare to host NC State, the freshman wideout was asked what will factor into his decision about staying in Tallahassee, Florida.

Lopez spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that Florida State’s next head coach and offensive coordinator will factor into whether he stays with the program. Basketball matters, too. The two-sport athlete said he still plans to join Luke Loucks’ team after football season and made clear how he feels about FSU.

“I love it here at Florida State, for sure,” Lopez said.

The Next Coach Will Factor in Retaining Lopez

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Jasen Lopez (7) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lopez committed to Florida State in 2025, when Mike Norvell was still leading the program. Norvell and the university parted ways in November, leaving the freshman waiting to see who will run the offense after a season in which his role has grown to become more impactful than ever.

“I have no clue who the next coach is going to be, who the next offensive coordinator is going to be, things like that,” Lopez said. “So I would say, like, those play a lot of factors in my decision.”

Lopez said his expanded role on offense has built his confidence. He contributed as a punt returner early in the season, and his athleticism gives FSU another way to get the ball into his hands as injuries mounted at running back.

How he and the next staff see him fitting into its offense is now part of the decision ahead.

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Lopez Still Plans to Play Basketball for Florida State

Jasen Lopez - Instagram.com

Lopez said he plans to join Loucks and the Seminoles on the court once football season ends. He attended FSU’s game against Florida earlier this month and said he’ll start getting back into the gym as the football season winds down.

“I’m rooting for those guys,” Lopez continued. “Those guys are doing great things over there, and I’ll be over there soon.”

The chance to play both sports helped bring Lopez to Tallahassee.

According to his FSU basketball bio, Loucks and Norvell assured him he could do both when he committed. Lopez joined the basketball program last spring and is listed as a guard on this year’s roster.

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