FSU Football vs. Central Arkansas: Kickoff Time, TV Channel Set

The Florida State Seminoles are about to hit the road for the first time this season. Florida State is headed to Alabama for the second chapter of its home-and-home series with the Crimson Tide.

Following the matchup in Tuscaloosa, the Seminoles will return home for their third game in Doak Campbell Stadium in 2026, hosting the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday, September 26.

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The Bears are off to a 2-1 start and bounced back from a blowout loss to West Florida in Week 1, defeating Central Oklahoma 59-20 this past Saturday.

Central Arkansas is a member of the FCS. The program is led by ninth-year head coach Nathan Brown.

On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during Week 4 (September 26).

It'll be an afternoon matchup in Tallahassee.

When Will FSU-Central Arkanas Kick Off?

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell stands on the field during warmups before his team faced SMU at Doak Campbell Stadium on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between FSU and Central Arkansas will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network on Saturday, September 26.

This will be the first time in program history that the Seminoles and Bears have met on the football field.

Either way, there is an interesting link between the two sides. FSU head coach Mike Norvell is one of the most accomplished wide receivers to ever come through Central Arkansas. He set the school record with 213 career receptions and was second all-time with 2,611 receiving yards. Norvell scored 15 touchdowns.

Norvell still sits in the top-10 in both categories over 20 years after concluding his playing career. He won 33 games in his four years playing for the Bears, and began his coaching career with the program as a graduate assistant.

Central Arkansas inducted Norvell into its Hall of Fame in 2015. Along with his wife Maria, Norvell has assisted the program over the last decade.

Back in 2016, the Bears opened the Mike & Maria Nutrition Center, which provides healthy meals, snacks, and drinks to all varsity athletes.

Central Arkansas will travel to Southeast Missouri State on Saturday, September 19, before traveling to Florida State. that contest is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+, if any Seminole fans are interested in getting an early look at the Bears.

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