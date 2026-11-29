The Florida State Seminoles will officially introduce new head coach Glenn Schumann on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Prior to his arrival in Tallahassee, Schumann is completing his duties as Georgia's defensive coordinator, sticking with the program through its run to the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff.

In what was likely Schumann's final game on the home sideline in Sanford Stadium, his defense gave the fans in attendance something to remember.

READ MORE: 'They Whooped Us': Rick Stockstill Breaks Down FSU Football's Ugly Loss To Florida

No. 1 Georgia beat up on rival Georgia Tech, leaving no doubt before the program faces Texas for the conference title. The Bulldogs won 63-0, pitching their first shutout in four and a half years.

Following the game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke about Schumann and the qualities that will make him successful at Florida State.

Kirby Smart Explains Qualities That Will Guide Schumann To Success At FSU

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart and Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Glenn Schumann look on during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Alabama in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, September 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Smart praised multiple characteristics that Schumann brings to the table, such as his work ethic, prowess as a recruiter, and developer of talent.

The veteran SEC coach doesn't have any doubt that Schumann will excel with the Seminoles.

"He's intelligent, he's hard-working, he's relentless. Good recruiter, good teacher," Smart said. "Glenn has done a phenomenal job here, his family's been phenomenal here. It was his last time being in that stadium too, and I know it was emotional for him."

"He wants nothing more than to do right by these kids, which is dedicating every waning second he has to making sure that our defense is continuing to get better," Smart continued. "And look, Glenn doesn't do it by himself, guys. I mean, there's a good coaching staff in that room, and those guys help Glenn, and he knows that. Glenn will be successful because he's hard-working and works really hard at things."

If there's anyone who knows how to go from coordinator to elite head coach, it's Smart. Schumann has been with him every step of the way and has a path he can follow to build his own program.

Georgia held the Yellow Jackets to just 162 total yards, and 23 passing yards. The Bulldogs didn't allow Georgia Tech to cross midfield until the final possession of the game.

With the postseason ahead of them, Georgia ranks No. 5 in scoring defense and No. 6 in total defense.

The challenge ahead for Schumann will be juggling his duties between Florida State and Georgia, as the Bulldogs' run will likely encompass the entire NCAA Transfer Portal window.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.