The Florida State Seminoles' 2026 season came to an end on Friday night with a 26-10 loss to the Florida Gators in Tallahassee.

Unfortunately, this has become a familar result for the Seminoles. The Gators have now denied Florida State bowl eligibility three times in the last five years (2021, 2025, 2026).

Florida State's defense showed up, but another putrid performance on offense and a disaster from the punting unit made it all for nothing.

What Did Rick Stockstill Say After FSU's Season-Ending Defeat?

Florida State Seminoles head coach Rick Stockstill holds his hat in the air as he walks down the field before kickoff. The Florida Gators defeated the Florida State Seminoles 26-10 in Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following the defeat, Stockstill shared his displeasure with the performance, but also how proud he is of how the Seminoles came together over the last month.

Check out his full comments below.

OPENING STATEMENT: Again, I appreciate everybody being here this afternoon. Give Florida credit; they did a nice job, got a good team and they whooped us. But I'm extremely proud of our team. We didn't always play good tonight. I asked them to leave their heart and soul on that field, play with great effort, competitiveness, and toughness, and to me they did that.

I feel like they represented Florida State football program in a positive way these last four weeks. And we did a lot of good things, and I'm just proud of those guys and how they fought this afternoon. And obviously we're extremely short-handed, and nobody cares, but I'm proud of the guys, how they stepped up and competed tonight, and proud of what they've done these last four weeks.

They've given us, me, Florida State football, everything I asked him to give. And so I wish them nothing but the best, and I'm so appreciative; I love them, I told them that in there. And disappointed we're not 4-0, but I'm not disappointed in how we played from an effort and competitive, toughness standpoint because these last four weeks they've done that, and that's what makes me proud the most.

QUESTION 1: Did you ever consider keeping Kevin in the game after he gets the touchdown pass and Ashton comes out?

STOCKSTILL: Ashton was playing well. We got down there because of his feet. He was playing well. When Kevin came in we ran the ball three times and he scrambled around and found that, but again like I said last week, you gotta look at the thing in totality of what we see during the week. You don't ever make changes just to make a change. It's got to be a change where it's earned.

You feel that the guy coming in is going to give you a better opportunity. And Ashton played well the first half and till he got hurt on that drive, and he missed a couple throws there in the fourth quarter. But no, I’d never thought about it. So, no sir.

QUESTION 2: You talk about being short-handed, and the defense obviously was put in a lot of really tough situations tonight because of special teams. How proud are you learning about those guys' effort?

STOCKSTILL: Yeah, I asked them to leave their heart and soul, and they did, and that was a really good Florida offensive football team that we went toe to toe with. And the goal line stand was great there early, and we really stopped the running game. I haven't looked at it yet, but I thought we did a really nice job stopping the run.

And they got a quarterback scramble out there in that first drive of the third quarter. It was a big run for him, and then they hit a couple explosive plays in the passing game, but for the most part, I thought our defense was really, really good. Our kicking game, our punting game was horrendous, to be honest with you. Just put us in such bad field position, especially early in the game.

And then if we got a stop, they punted us down there, so now our offense is in bad field position. So we just punted the ball not very well, obviously tonight, and that had a big impact on the game.

QUESTION 3: Building off that with the punting game, just how much of that stuff comes back to the planning that goes into the punting, where it's the different types of punts that they're trying to do and being able to cover those but it doesn't have the hang time?

STOCKSTILL: Yeah, tonight it probably looked like we were doing the roll kicks, but we weren't. They're supposed to be the deep spiral kicks, and they were just kind of short spiral kicks that rolled a little bit. But we just didn't play very well. And those guys, for the most part this year, have been very consistent. And tonight, they had a tough night tonight but those guys will bounce back next year.

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QUESTION 4: I doubt you've had a chance, obviously, to talk to Coach Schumann, but if and when you do get a chance, what is your message about this program, this place, this team, and he might even ask you for your advice or thoughts on some of the players and coaches for that matter.

STOCKSTILL: Yeah, I have not talked to Glenn. He's preparing for his game tomorrow night, but whatever he asks me, that's up to him. Whatever he asks me. I'll be glad to give him my opinion, but he doesn't need my opinion. He knows what he's doing, and he'll come in here and do a fantastic job.

But if he asks me, I'll be glad to share it, and like I told you, like I told you guys that first day, November 1st, you know that I love Florida State and all I want to do is help Florida State and help Florida State football. So if he asks me something, Corey, I'll be more than happy to answer his questions.

QUESTION 5: Coach, to be able to instill and bring back some of the FSU spirit, just talk a little bit about your last month with this ball club as you as we move forward into a new era of what you were able to do in terms of again that spirit, tradition and the history of this program.

STOCKSTILL: I'm gonna answer that with I hope. I hope I impacted these players, this fan base, the supporters, our football team, our coaches. I hope I injected some life into them, some positivity, some hope, and belief, because Florida State; we've suffered 3 straight years now, and it's not fun, and Florida State is so much better than what it's been.

I only want Florida State to be great again, and I hope in these 4 weeks that I did give Florida State fans and this university and this program and these players hope, and because I have no doubt Glenn Coach Schuman, coming in here, and that Florida State will be in the playoffs next year. I really believe that because I just believe so much in Florida State.

QUESTION 6: You said you'll tell Coach Schuman if he asked you for information about the program, but I guess if you could share some of your thoughts. A few weeks ago you said that, you know, Florida State might have a few dents, but it's still Florida State. And you just talked about specifically this roster. Do you feel like there's pieces in place for this team to take a significant step next season?

STOCKSTILL: Yeah, it's a tough question to answer because they've got decisions to make too. So you don't really know who's coming back. We lose whatever came out of there this afternoon, 20 seniors to graduation, and then there's going to be portal guys and all that kind of stuff, so it's hard to put your finger on what this team is going to look like here in a month.

Then, coach Schumann (Glenn Schuman), schematically, what does he want his defense to look like? What does his offence? What's his kicking game, special teams look like? So it's really kind of a hard question to answer because you don't know who's coming back.

QUESTION 7: Building on the punting and the field position struggle, you guys beat them in offensive yards but the average start for FSU was 21 while Florida started on 42. What kind of changed with the fourth-down decision-making as the game unfolded and went on?

STOCKSTILL: I'm always a believer that points are a lot more important than yards. And you don't get points just because you outgained them in yards. But really, we went for it on fourth down when we threw the touchdown pass there. I didn't think there was enough, at that point in the game. I didn't know if there was going to be enough possessions with the score of the game to kick a field goal.

And then, there's 11-plus minutes left in the game and it was fourth and six I believe, maybe fourth and seven, and we were on the minus side of the field. And I felt like if we could punt it the way our defense was playing, if we could punt them down there, get them inside the 10, inside the 15, if we could get a three-and-out, then we’d still get the ball back with, I think we were down seven at the time with 10 minutes left in the game.

So I thought there was enough time, but we didn't get a very good punt. Now they start on the minus-31, I think it was, 32. And then after that it was just the timing of everything and the score in the game that there weren't going to be enough possessions.

When we were down there, way back there on the minus-25 or whatever that was when we went for it, there just wasn't enough time left to get enough possessions to get back in the game.

QUESTION 8: Last year, this running back ran for 266. They kind of dominated the second half. That didn't happen tonight, even though they had a lead. Why do you think it didn't happen tonight? Why were you able to bottle them up? Why did it seem like this defense just played harder and better than it did at this time of year a year ago against this same group?

STOCKSTILL: I've always taken the high road, Cory. But this defense this year, this defense the last 4 weeks, is a heck of a lot better than the defense played against Florida last year, and we tackled better. We didn't have mistakes, alignment mistakes, missed assignments. Ernie (Ernie Sims), T Knight (Terrance Knighton), Nick (Nick Williams), Blue (Blue Adams) and Greg (Greg Moss), those guys did a great job these 4 weeks and had our guys in the right position.

Their effort was great. Defense is about effort more so than anything, and they were tough. They're physical, and I'm proud of the defense and what they did out there, man, because that's a big-time back; he’s going to make a bunch of money in the NFL one day, and I’m proud of our defense, and to me that was the difference.

We tackled better than we did last year. We didn't make as many mental mistakes, missed assignments. A lot better defense.

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