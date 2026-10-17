FSU Football at No. 3 Miami Hurricanes: Seminoles Upgrade DB To Available

The Florida State Seminoles are approaching one of the annual games that is always circled on the calendar. Florida State breaks a rock after every victory, and those rocks sit in the weight room as motivation for the team.

The only two that are flipped upside down are Miami and Florida, a nod to the rivalries that run deep between the programs. Call it disrespect, call it lame, but it's a sign that the week means a little more when the Seminoles take on the Gators or Hurricanes.

READ MORE: FSU Football Considered Colossal Underdog Before No. 3 Miami Hurricanes Matchup

Florida State has lost two straight games to Miami, and hasn't won outside of Tallahassee since late in the 2023 season. The odds are stacked against the Seminoles, but that's why they play the game.

Ahead of the contest, the Seminoles are still keeping a focus on whether two potential starters will be available.

So far, Florida State and Miami have ruled out a combined 15 players.

On Friday, the Seminoles and Hurricanes provided their second availability report.

Third ACC Availability Report For FSU-Miami

Zae Thomas/Twitter

There was just a single change to the third availability report.

Florida State removed sophomore defensive back Zae Thomas from the list, essentially upgrading him from probable to available. That's good news for the South Florida native, who might see action on defense or special teams depending on how the night unfolds.

Thomas has missed three straight games.

Like Wednesday and Thursday, offensive lineman Paul Bowling and defensive lineman Darryll Desir are still probable. Bowling has started in four consecutive games, while Desir returned last weekend after missing some time due to an illness.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal previously revealed that defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot, linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin Jr., defensive back Xavier Lucas, and defensive back Damari Brown are expected to play against Florida State.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— WR Devin Carter

— LB Blake Nichelson

— LB Izayia Williams

— LB Noah LaVallee

— LB Daylen Green

— DB Karson Hobbs

— DB Jamari Howard

— DB Jordan Crutchfield

PROBABLE:

— OL Paul Bowling

— DL Darryll Desir

Miami Hurricanes:

OUT:

— RB CharMar Brown

— WR Joshua Moore

— TE Luka Gilbert

— OL Max Buchanan

— DB Ja'Boree Antoine

— DB Romanas 'OJ' Frederique Jr.

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