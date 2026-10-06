Miami’s Mario Cristobal Impressed by FSU Football’s Recent Performance

As Florida State sets its sights on Friday’s matchup at Louisville, another set of eyes will be on the Seminoles following their dominant win over Virginia last Saturday.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal is watching one of his biggest rivals as the race for ACC supremacy continues.

Cristobal Says Miami Must Be at Its Best Against FSU

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Rylan Kennedy (15) celebrates a sack with defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (3) during the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami leads the all-time series 37–33 and has won the past two meetings. The historic rivalry began in 1951, and the Seminoles lead 13–9 in conference play.

The No. 4 Hurricanes (5-0, 3-0 ACC) currently sit atop the Atlantic Coast, but every year, records get thrown out the window at the Sunshine State Slugfest, and Cristobal knows it.

"[This] will be a week when we work on ourselves and on Florida State, and they play this Friday as well. They're coming off a big-time win where they completely dominated their opponent, and did it in every way possible," Cristobal said. "Ten sacks. Ran the ball well; threw the ball really well, just very, very impressive. So it is certainly a team that we're going to have to be at our best to play our best football."

Cristobal on FSU upcoming: "They completely dominated their opponent" pic.twitter.com/9VPcqoZ5D4 — CanesHQ (@CanesHq) October 5, 2026

Florida State piled up 464 total yards against Virginia, including 281 rushing yards and 183 through the air, while averaging 7.1 yards per play.

Defensively, the Seminoles recorded 10 sacks and limited the Cavaliers to 205 total yards, including just 37 on the ground. Virginia finished 3-for-15 on third down and failed to convert any of its four fourth-down attempts.

Can Florida State Carry Its Momentum Into the Miami Rivalry?

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seminoles' matchup against the Cardinals will serve as another test for what to expect from FSU this season.

Florida State can look dangerous when its offense and defense put together a complete game; the challenge for the Seminoles is making that level of play something they can count on each week.

The Cardinals are currently a 3.5-point home favorite on DraftKings, and with Miami looming, the Seminoles have a chance to build momentum on the road and bring another strong performance into one of their biggest games of the season the following week.

“It’s going to be a real hard-nosed, tough ACC matchup. Friday night, all eyes on us,” Norvell said on Monday.

Before turning their attention to the Hurricanes, Florida State must win on the road in a physical matchup that will continue to shape the conference.

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