The Florida State Seminoles are less than 48 hours away from their final conference game of the 2026 season. Florida State is hoping it'll be able to extend its winning streak to three when the North Carolina State Wolfpack come to town on Saturday afternoon.

It won't be easy, as the Seminoles are dealing with injuries across the roster that have decimated their two-deep. North Carolina State can relate. The Wolfpack have been ravaged by an injury bug of their own.

READ MORE: FSU Football's Home Field is Getting a Turquoise Makeover Against NC State

Florida State is down to its fifth-string running back, and might be forced to start two backup cornerbacks. Interim head coach Rick Stockstill and his staff are navigating a tough situation to the best of their ability late in the year.

With the contest approaching swiftly, the Seminoles are keeping an eye on multiple injured players.

Florida State and NC State released their initial availability reports on Wednesday night. At that time, the two teams ruled out a combined 23 players.

On Thursday, the Seminoles and Wolfpack provided their second availability report.

Second ACC Availability Report For FSU-NC State

Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) hands the ball to running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State made some important updates. Cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls and running back Quintrevion Wisner were both downgraded from doubtful to out. That means Zay Parks will be starting in the backfield on Saturday.

Defensive end Rylan Kennedy and cornerback Quindarrius Jones remain doubtful for now. The Seminoles did upgrade defensive lineman Deante McCray from questionable to probable.

McCray has missed two straight games, and his performance would be a welcome sight, considering the loss of Wynn.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— RB Ousmane Kromah (out for season)

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— RB Quintrevion Wisner (downgraded from doubtful)

— RB Amari Thomas (out for season)

— WR Duce Robinson (out for season)

— OL Bradyn Welch-Joiner (out for season)

— DL Kevin Wynn

— LB Noah LaVallee

— LB Izayia Williams (out for season)

— LB Daylen Green (out for season)

— DB Ja'Bril Rawls (downgraded from doubtful)

— DB Karson Hobbs (out for season)

DOUBTFUL:

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

— DE Rylan Kennedy

— DB Quindarrius Jones

PROBABLE:

— OL Chavez Thompson

— DL Deante McCray (upgraded from questionable)

— LB Caleb LaVallee

— DB Ma'Khi Jones

— DB Jamari Howard

— K Conor McAneney

North Carolina State:

OUT:

— QB Will Wilson (downgraded from questionable)

— WR Keenan Jackson

— TE Vander Ploog

— TE Ian Flynt

— TE Hunter Provience

— OL Rico Jackson

— OL Yousef Mugharbil

— OL Spike Sowells Jr.

— DE Chase Bond

— DL AJ Prim

— LB AJ Richardson

— DB Isaiah Crowell

— DB Ronnie Royal III

— DB Tristan Teasdell

PROBABLE:

— LB Popo Aguirre

— K Nick Konieczynski (upgraded from questionable)

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