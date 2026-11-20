The Florida State Seminoles (5-5, 3-4 ACC) are closing out their 2026 ACC schedule against the North Carolina State Wolfpack (4-6, 2-5 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

Surprisingly, both teams enter the matchup led by interim head coaches. The Seminoles are 2-0 since moving on from Mike Norvell, while NC State is 1-2 in the aftermath of firing Dave Doeren.

READ MORE: FSU Football's Home Field is Getting a Turquoise Makeover Against NC State

Either way, there are still bowl game implications on the line. Florida State needs to win at least one of its next two games to make the postseason. The Wolfpack will be eliminated from contention if they don't win out.

Our staff provides their predictions and analysis as the Seminoles look to become bowl-eligible for the first time in three years.

Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)

Nov 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of a questionable fourth quarter from the ACC officials, Florida State thoroughly outplayed Pittsburgh last Friday. Despite being on a short week and playing its second consecutive road game, the Seminoles were the team that displayed more physicality, passion, and energy in all three phases of the game.

Somehow, the Seminoles are winners of two straight, and need one victory to qualify for a bowl game. Surprisingly, this would be the third time that Florida State has made the postseason with an interim head coach since 2017 if the team can hold suit against NC State on Saturday afternoon.

There's finally a small glimmer of hope around Tallahassee. FSU is on a winning streak again, and the coaching search is progressing.

The main concern right now is the injury bug. The Seminoles will be without a handful (maybe two handfuls) of starters this weekend. In particular, the running back room, defensive line, and defensive backfield are going deep into their depth.

Regardless, Florida State is simply playing better football. The Wolfpack have lost two games and don't appear to have embraced the challenge of this transitional period like the Seminoles.

FSU wins comfortably in turquoise while celebrating Seminole Heritage, homecoming, and a new era in Tallahassee.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 6-4

Seminoles 31, Wolfpack 21

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

This FSU team is banged up both offensively and defensively. I’ve liked the direction and, more importantly, the attitude Ernie Sims has brought to the defense. He’s making guys play with confidence again, and it’s quite clear Tony White had no clue how to do that outside a select few games during his two-year tenure.

I’m intrigued to see who steps up offensively in the passing game, but it’s quite clear who your two favorites are and that’s Jasen Lopez and Micahi Danzy. Ashton Daniels will be doing a ton of running but will want to take advantage of the Wolfpack’s bad pass defense.

I don’t think the Seminoles cover, but they become bowl-eligible, and nowadays, that matters a lot.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 5-5

Seminoles 27, Wolfpack 21

Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG)

Truly didn’t think we’d be at a point where Florida State would have themselves on the verge of making a bowl game.

They’re a much better team than NC State, but FSU is essentially one snap away from having you, the reader, taking a carry. Ousmane Kromah, Sam Singleton, Tre Wisner, and Amari Thomas are all out, and that could be a lot to overcome.

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Florida State can’t lose in the turquoise though. I refuse to even acknowledge that as a possibility.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 8-2

Seminoles 27, Wolfpack 20

Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III)

Not sure if I can predict a big offensive day with Singleton, Kromah, Wisner, and Thomas ruled out at running back. Although I would lean towards FSU in this one.

NC State’s biggest threat is at QB in CJ Bailey, but NC State offers opportunities, though. The Wolfpack are 4-6, winless in three road games, and allowing 28.2 points per game

Whatever FSU has cooking at running back is going to have to work or Daniels will have to find a way to get creative and put up points.

Kicker Panikowski is perfect on the season, so it might come down to who can kick more field goals.

This is a must-win for Florida State to reach bowl eligibility, but their injury situation has been unique (to put it mildly) this season.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 6-4

Seminoles 27, Wolfpack 23

Dillon Riera (@13d_riera)

The Florida State Seminoles keep on winning, which means they keep on dancing under interim HC Rick Stockstill. With notable FSU football alumni Stockstill, Sims, and Haggins roaming the sidelines, the 'Noles have looked like a team determined to fight until the bitter end, scratching and clawing their way to victories in the waning moments of an otherwise disappointing season.

Following their second consecutive road victory, FSU finds itself just one win away from bowl eligibility and a return to the college football postseason for the first time since the 2023 Orange Bowl. If the Seminoles hope to reach that milestone, their best opportunity may very well come this Saturday against a struggling NC State squad.

With a 4-6 overall record and a 2-5 conference record, the Wolfpack have endured a disappointing campaign of their own. Much like Florida State, NC State has undergone a midseason coaching change, parting ways with longtime HC Dave Doeren. With an interim coach leading the team through the remainder of the season, the Wolfpack find themselves in a familiar position, fighting to salvage what remains of a disappointing campaign.

Despite having lost four of their last five contests, NC State has proven to be a persistent thorn in FSU's side, having won the last four meetings between the programs. A victory over the Wolfpack is anything but a given, especially for a Florida State squad battling a seemingly endless wave of injuries at key positions.

The running back room is all but depleted, injuries continue to mount on the defensive side of the ball, and the Seminoles' wide receiver corps will need big performances from Danzy and Lopez. Not to mention, NC State QB CJ Bailey is more than capable of giving Sims' defense fits, threatening opposing teams both through the air and on the ground.

With both teams fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive, Saturday's contest figures to be a hard-fought matchup between two programs eager to close out their respective seasons with one extra game to play.

A look at the traditional box score statistics paints the picture of two evenly matched teams, but most predictions heavily favor the Seminoles (double digits in some places). With a considerably tougher test awaiting in the Florida Gators the following week, this matchup against the Pack presents an opportunity that FSU simply cannot afford to squander.

Against the backdrop of Homecoming festivities, the celebration of Florida State's relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the prospect of bowl eligibility, the excitement of a new AD hire, the passionate speculation surrounding the program's ongoing head coaching search, and the long-awaited debut of the turquoise Heritage uniforms with matching turquoise end zones, Saturday promises to be a unique occasion in Tallahassee.

After multiple seasons of frustration, disappointment, and uncertainty, the 'Noles have the ability to give their fanbase a reason to hope that this season might yet end on a more positive note. Here's to believing that the stands of Doak Campbell Stadium will become a sea of turquoise and that the FSU faithful show up in droves to push this team across the finish line.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 7-3

Seminoles 27, Wolfpack 21

CONSENSUS: Florida State (5-0)

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