Two Potential FSU Football Starters Limited As Fall Camp Begins

The Florida State Seminoles are nearly full strength with the preseason closing in.

However, when the Seminoles hit the practice fields on Wednesday, a pair of potential starters will be limited, along with other injury updates.

READ MORE: Florida State Lands Reclassified Defensive End Coming Off Breakout Season

Head coach Mike Norvell provided the latest at his annual press conference prior to Florida State's Media Luncheon.

Jayvan Boggs, Mikai Gbayor Limited, Jordan Sanders Full-Go To Begin Fall Camp

FSU football's Jayvan Boggs walks into the first spring practice of the spring season on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Norvell shared that sophomore wide receiver Jayvan Boggs and redshirt senior linebacker Mikai Gbayor are limited to begin camp.

Both players dealt with obstacles back in the spring. Boggs battled injuries throughout the period and was shut down for the final couple of practices, while Gbayor missed the final stretch due to a shoulder ailment.

Though they are making progress, Boggs and Gbayor still have a few hurdles in front of them.

"Guys are progressing well," Norvell said. "There will be a few guys that are limited going in, some guys that their return to play - Boggs, Gbayor - that's going to be a process to see full participation."

"They're doing a great job doing all the things that they can do," Norvell continued. "Been out there running; I was coming across, saw Boggs out there getting in work, so those guys, they're progressing really well."

Norvell did clarify that redshirt senior defensive tackle Jordan Sanders will fully participate in camp. Sanders missed the entirety of the spring due to an injury suffered late in the winter program.

The Seminoles do have optimism that Boggs and Gbayor will be able to play against New Mexico State on August 29.

"[Jordan] Sanders will be full ready to go, but those other two guys [Boggs, Gbayor], throughout fall camp, we'll see exactly where they are," Norvell said. "Both have an open door of opportunity of being ready for the first game, but we'll see how that plays out as we get closer, but like their progress."

Boggs is competing with Jasen Lopez and Devin Carter for the starting job in the slot. Gbayor is one of multiple players who could start or be in the rotation at linebacker.

A rising sophomore, Boggs battled a variety of injuries last season.

LB Chris Thomas Going Through The Process

One of Florida State's final additions in the #Tribe26 class was JUCO linebacker Chris Thomas. The rising junior tore his ACL in November, sidelining him for the majority of the offseason, including spring practice.

Thomas is continuing his rehab process into fall camp, and it sounds like he won't be available for an extended duration of time.

This is basically what the Seminoles expected when they signed Thomas in February. He wasn't anticipated to play a major role in the linebacker room this season, and is still eligible to redshirt, which might be the most likely path right now.

"Chris [Thomas], we knew coming in this would be a process. Just continuing to rehab, continuing to work. I like what I'm seeing," Norvell said. "He's done a great job just physically in his development. Is a guy that coach Sims really liked throughout the process of just the mindset, the approach, seeing him here in person.

"We'll see how that unfolds throughout the course of camp," Norvell added.

Thomas totaled recorded 66 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recoveries in his two seasons at Northwest Mississippi Community College.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

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