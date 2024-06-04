Mike Norvell Earns $150K Bonus For FSU Football's Academic Performance
Mike Norvell has made it a point to focus on all aspects of his program since arriving in Tallahassee. Florida State's rise back to prominence on the field over the last two years has been coupled with a similar effort in the classroom. The Seminoles have made admirable strides in their academic performance and that was reflected in the updated NCAA's Academic Progress Rates (APR) released on Tuesday.
FSU's Football program slotted in with a 997 out of 1000 APR for the 2022-23 academic year. That's a rise of 16 points from 2021-22 (981) and an achievement that puts the Seminoles in the 80th-90th percentile among other football programs. The 997 APR is 30 points higher than the average number (967) for FBS teams around the country.
READ MORE: ESPN Lists FSU Football Opponent As No. 1 G5 Team That Could Make College Football Playoff
Norvell's attention to detail has Florida State building a winner on all seven days of the week - not just on Saturdays. FSU's multi-year APR rate dipped to dangerous levels under former head coaches Jimbo Fisher in 2015-16 (939) and Willie Taggart in 2017-18 (936). If the Seminoles were to fall under the 930 mark, they could face potential scholarship losses and other penalties from the NCAA.
Currently, Florida State holds a 982 multi-year rate which is the best number for the program since APR started being tracked in 2003. The second-highest came last year in 2021-22 at 972.
Based on language from the eight-year contract extension that Norvell signed in January, he'll be rewarded with a bonus for Florida State's success on the academic front. The 997 APR in 2022-23 means an extra $150K will be going in his pocket on top of his $9.785M base salary for 2024. That's on the high end of his APR bonuses as Norvell can earn $100K for 950 or above Single-Year APR, $125K for 970 or above, $150K for 990 or above, and $200K for 1000 per year.
There are plenty of other bonuses on the table for Norvell this upcoming season. He will make $100K for appearing in a conference championship game and $250K for winning a conference championship. There is also a $100K bonus for a non-playoff bowl game, $250K for a College Football Playoff appearance, $500K for a semifinal appearance, $750K for a national championship appearance, and $950K for winning a national title. He would add $50K for being named the conference coach of the year and $100K for national coach of the year.
READ MORE: ESPN's FPI Gives FSU Football Best Chance To Make College Football Playoff Out Of ACC
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok