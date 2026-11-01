Will FSU Football Finally Make A Move On Mike Norvell After Clemson Disaster?

Lifeless. Flat. Uninspired. Unprepared. Undisciplined.

However you want to describe it, Saturday's loss to Clemson was another chapter in a long book of horrors for Florida State. Three straight years of failing football.

This defeat was even more painful since it came against a rival, and one that was playing quite poorly. Clemson had only thrown two passing touchdowns in seven games entering the night.

Before halftime, the Tigers had already doubled their season total. They also ended with their most points against an FBS opponent this fall in the 36-24 victory.

READ MORE: FSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Mike Norvell has now dropped eight consecutive games to primary rivals, with only two of those losses being within one score.

Following a BYE week, the Seminoles played as poorly as they have all year. Could this be the result that finally reaches the boiling point? There's no better time than yesterday to fire Mike Norvell.

Mike Norvell Should Be Fired, But Will He?

Oct 31, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell meets with Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney ahead of the matchup at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's not really much of a debate that Norvell deserves to keep his job. It seems clear to everyone in the country, outside of Florida State's own administration, that the program is taking further damage every week that Norvell remains on the sideline.

At the same time, there's been no action for over a year. Florida State didn't make a move on Norvell after a mind-boggling loss to Stanford and released a public statement acknowledging that he would return in 2026 following a meltdown against North Carolina State.

Just a few days ago, FSU President Richard McCullough put out another tone deaf speech, revealing that the program hadn't even begun searching for a new athletic director.

The Seminoles have been consistently behind the eight ball, and are dragging their feet on a decision that is going to have severely impact the university moving forward.

It's hard to be upset with Norvell at this stage. Yes, he's underperforming by a wide margin, but he's going to keep doing his job, no matter how poorly, until told otherwise. The blame has shifted to the major power brokers, and that could ultimately be what gets this done.

Until it actually happens, Florida State fans will remain dubious that the administration has the guts to pull the trigger.

Not even the most garnet-shaded of glasses can find any glimpse of positivity in this nightmare. Rip off the band-aid, pay the $51 million, and start the process of restoring Florida State to where it deserves to be.

The time is now. The time is yesterday. All we can hope is that Mr. President will be kind enough to relay another statement on Sunday relieving Norvell of his duties.

If not, I guess Halloween and the 'Nightmare on Stadium Drive' will continue for at least another 365 days.

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