Mike Norvell After FSU Football's Controversial Loss To No. 3 Miami: 'Just Sick'

The Florida State Seminoles fought until the very end, but fell short in a 43-35 double overtime game against the Miami Hurricanes.

The second overtime period was marred with controversy, as Florida State scored on a deep shot to Micahi Danzy, but the play was called back due to a questionable holding penalty.

READ MORE: FSU Football Loses Star RB Ousmane Kromah To Potentially Serious Injury Against Miami

On the next step, Ashton Daniels seemingly threw a touchdown to Duce Robinson near the side of the end zone. However, the officiating crew deemed it an interception and replay review upheld the call.

Obviously, no one on Florida State's sideline is pleased with the result.

What Did Mike Norvell Say After FSU's Heartbreaking Loss?

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the heartbreaking defeat, head coach Mike Norvell was visibly disturbed in his post-game presser.

Check out his full comments below.

Opening Statement: "First off, just disappointed in the result. Really proud of our players, the way they came out, the way they battled. Obviously, competed at a high level throughout and had high expectations of what it would look like, what it would be. Seeing the way they just [went] back-and-forth, there's plays in all phases that you'd like to have back.

We had opportunities, but those guys competed until the very end. For the ending to be like that, just sick but, I am proud of our players and we've got to continue to push, got to continue to improve. They're hurting, we're hurting, everybody. That game, it means so much, and to see the way that they fought through it.

Like I said, we had missed opportunities. There's times that obviously we've got to be a lot better, but I thought our guys battled. It's what this rivalry is about, and I asked them throughout the week to show the heart, to show the type of men they are, and I thought they all did it: players, coaches. The work that went in, continued fight and belief, and just as a I told them there after, 'that's not stopping'.

This team's going to continue to pour everything they have into it. The results are not what we want. The results are, we've lost to some good football teams. We've played really good football at times, we've got to be more consistent in that. I'm grateful for those guys in the locker room and the work that they poured in to put themselves in the position they did tonight.

Q. What Did Norvell See On The Final Play And What Did The Refs Say?

Norvell: I didn't get an explanation. They went to review, and it's pretty unique when you have the same crew back-to-back years in game-ending situations that go down to the last play. It's just, you don't get a whole lot of explanation. The holding call, the play before, and it looks like, I mean, I watched the replay.

Since the start of football, if it's a tie, it goes to the receiver. But, I guess they had a different angle that you could see something different, so I'm sure that they will evaluate that and see. The holding call the play before, they said it was on 77. Go watch the film.

It's unfortunate to see guys go out there and perform the way they did, and like I said, there's plenty of plays, but to have that outcome come down to a play like that, I'm just grateful for our guys and the way they battled.

Q. Update On Ousmane Kromah?

Norvell: To be honest, I don't have the update. I love the kid, and to see somebody that's hurting the way that he was hurting, he's such a competitor. He's tough, like I said, I don't know the final deal with the foot injury. But with that, he's hopping to get across.

When I went out there, I just told him to look at me. I said, 'everything's going to be ok, whatever it is, it'll all be good' and he was able to kind of calm down and just to see his teammates, them surrounding him. We've got a great group of young men, and I'm honored to see them play for each other.

The things that they pour in, the challenges that they embrace, we try to push in all areas: for what they're doing on the field, for what they're doing off the field, who they're getting to do it with, and to feel those guys come together.

We were hurting for Ous, but obviously we know that the next guy's got to be ready, and everybody's got to take it up another notch when one of your top playmakers goes down. I thought they did that.

Q. What Do You Say To The Team After An Ending Like This?

Norvell: The result hurts, but my respect for them, going into this week, I told them, 'I want to see your heart, I want to see their fight, I want to see their passion, I want to see the love they have for each other, the love they have for this game, I want to see the type of men they were'. Same thing for coaches. I thought the coaching staff did a really good job of putting together a game plan.

When you play a team that's No. 1 in both categories, I mean, it's a talented team. They've invested to do what they could do to have a really talented team. We came in here with absolutely no other focus other than to go win. I believe we could do that, and when you have a team that's very capable, it hurt for them, but I also told them how proud of them that I am, because I am proud of them.

We're not looking for close type of games, we want the results, but how that ended, that's what pisses me off, because they went and made some plays in those moments, and, you know, it is what it is.

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