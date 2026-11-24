The Florida State Seminoles made a significant change at the head coach position after announcing Monday evening that Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has been named their next head football coach, ending the search for Mike Norvell’s replacement.

"We are going to build a program that meets the championship expectations at Florida State through hard work, high standards, and a commitment to each other," Schumann said. "I want to thank Coach Smart and Coach Saban for their trust in me and supporting me with opportunities to develop as a coach and leader. I will be forever grateful for the impact they have had on my life."

Multiple candidates were considered for the job, with some likely and others part of message board lore. After weeks of speculation about who would take the job, former players are backing the hire.

Here is a look at their reactions to the Seminoles' new head coach.

Former FSU Quarterback Danny Kannell

Danny Kanell, quarterback for Florida State University, eyes up his target during a college football game with the University of Florida Gators on November 25, 1995. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"And with that we can put to rest the notion that FSU isn’t a top tier job. They landed their #1 choice and @JeffPurinton closed the deal swiftly. Let’s go Noles!!!"

And with that we can put to rest the notion that FSU isn’t a top tier job. They landed their #1 choice and @JeffPurinton closed the deal swiftly. Let’s go Noles!!! — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 23, 2026

Former FSU Defensive Back Bryant McFadden

We finally got our coach. I like the hire, he's a south GA man, who's know about the FSU tradition, which should make this opportunity personal for him. He's learned from 2 great FB minds in Saben & Kirby which championship pedigree. Lastly, he coaches with fire. #Gonoles — Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) November 24, 2026

Former FSU Defensive Tackle Everett Dawkins

A new era at Florida State has begun‼️Welcome to the university Coach Schumman‼️ LETS PUT FEAR BACK IN THE SPEAR‼️ GO NOLES🏹🏹🏹 — Everett Dawkins (@_CoachDawkins) November 23, 2026

Former FSU Defensive Back Terrence Brooks

Jan 6, 2014; Pasadena, CA, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Cameron Artis-Payne (44) is gang tackled by Florida State Seminoles defensive back P.J. Williams (26), Telvin Smith (22) and Terrence Brooks (31) during the second half of the 2014 BCS National Championship game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Excited to see that dominant FSU defense again. — Terrence Brooks (@_Showtime29) November 24, 2026

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Former FSU Running Back Karlos Williams, Sr.

Jan 1, 2015; Pasadena, CA, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Karlos Williams (9) carries the ball against the Oregon Ducks in the 2015 Rose Bowl college football game at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated Florida State 59-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I've stated I wanted a proven producer of talent. A coach that can develop, retain, and who can recruit. Coach Schu checks all those categories for me. So I can’t be mad at fsu and I won’t be.



I’m on the rollercoaster ! Hit the big green button let’s take off !"

@CoachSchuUGA The Resurrection Begins @FSUFootball !



I love this hire !



I know I wished Jimbo would have been named HC but that’s a very biased opinion yet there are facts to why again very bias. We all wish for things that may or may not come true.



I’ve stated I wanted a… pic.twitter.com/gnHA9xj3wn — Karlos Williams Sr. (Coach Los) (@KWPRecruiting) November 24, 2026

Other Reactions:

Former Georgia Defensive Back Tykee Smith

Congrats my guy @CoachSchuUGA one of the smartest coaches I ever been around!💯 https://t.co/Bo17afEKHP — Tykee Smith (@TykSmith) November 24, 2026

CFB Analyst David Pollack

Got the blueprint you want if you’re FSU!



How we feelin Noles?? Tell me with a gif https://t.co/EN6gKMZZE9 — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) November 24, 2026

"Got the blueprint you want if you’re FSU!



How we feelin Noles??"

Schumann’s hire gives Florida State a shift in focus toward assembling a staff, retaining key players, and building the next roster with the transfer window and Early Signing Period closing in.

According to ESPN, he is expected to remain with the Bulldogs through their postseason run while the Seminoles aim for bowl eligibility this weekend against a top-25 Florida team at home. A win against the Gators would send them to the postseason for the first time since 2023.

The last time the Seminoles ended their regular season with a game in December was against UF that same year.

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