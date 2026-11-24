Former FSU Football Players React To Glenn Schumann Hiring
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The Florida State Seminoles made a significant change at the head coach position after announcing Monday evening that Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has been named their next head football coach, ending the search for Mike Norvell’s replacement.
"We are going to build a program that meets the championship expectations at Florida State through hard work, high standards, and a commitment to each other," Schumann said. "I want to thank Coach Smart and Coach Saban for their trust in me and supporting me with opportunities to develop as a coach and leader. I will be forever grateful for the impact they have had on my life."
Multiple candidates were considered for the job, with some likely and others part of message board lore. After weeks of speculation about who would take the job, former players are backing the hire.
Here is a look at their reactions to the Seminoles' new head coach.
Former FSU Quarterback Danny Kannell
"And with that we can put to rest the notion that FSU isn’t a top tier job. They landed their #1 choice and @JeffPurinton closed the deal swiftly. Let’s go Noles!!!"
Former FSU Defensive Back Bryant McFadden
Former FSU Defensive Tackle Everett Dawkins
Former FSU Defensive Back Terrence Brooks
Former FSU Running Back Karlos Williams, Sr.
"I've stated I wanted a proven producer of talent. A coach that can develop, retain, and who can recruit. Coach Schu checks all those categories for me. So I can’t be mad at fsu and I won’t be.
I’m on the rollercoaster ! Hit the big green button let’s take off !"
Other Reactions:
Former Georgia Defensive Back Tykee Smith
CFB Analyst David Pollack
"Got the blueprint you want if you’re FSU!
How we feelin Noles??"
Schumann’s hire gives Florida State a shift in focus toward assembling a staff, retaining key players, and building the next roster with the transfer window and Early Signing Period closing in.
According to ESPN, he is expected to remain with the Bulldogs through their postseason run while the Seminoles aim for bowl eligibility this weekend against a top-25 Florida team at home. A win against the Gators would send them to the postseason for the first time since 2023.
The last time the Seminoles ended their regular season with a game in December was against UF that same year.
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG