Mike Norvell Provides Latest Injury Update On FSU Football's Samuel Singleton Jr.

The Florida State Seminoles suffered a heartbreaking loss on Saturday night, and it wasn't just on the scoreboard. Ousmane Kromah, the star and consistent cog of Florida State's offense, went down with a lower-body injury that has ended his 2026 season.

Kromah is the Seminoles' leading rusher, meaning Florida State is going through a major shift.

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Last month, Samuel Singleton Jr. suffered an injury after a long catch-and-run against Alabama. With Kromah and Singleton Jr. sidelined, the Seminoles are without their top two running backs.

Florida State hasn't ruled Singleton Jr. out for the year, but it doesn't sound like he'll be back anytime soon.

FSU RB Samuel Singleton Jr. Still Out For Immediate Future

Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (3) runs for a touchdown against Southern Methodist Mustangs linebacker Alexander Kilgore (23) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans were wishful that Singleton Jr. might be able to return following the BYE week.

That will not be the case, according to head coach Mike Norvell. Singleton Jr. still has a way to go in his recovery. If he makes it back this fall, it won't be until late in the year.

"Full transparency, not the next couple of weeks," Norvell said. "I'm not saying that there's not a chance, but it'll be a little bit of a long process. We've not declared him out for the season because there's still a path, but it would be late."

Before his injury, Singleton Jr. was building on a strong end to the 2025 season. He recorded 20 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown, while adding 8 receptions for 162 yards and 2 more scores. He was among Florida State's leading receivers at the time of his injury.

Singleton Jr. came on strong late last year, as he was thrust into a starting role kind of out of nowhere. He rushed 51 times for 360 yards and 4 touchdowns, including a career-high 91 yards and a touchdown in his first start against Wake Forest.

As of now, Florida State is relying on Quintrevion Wisner, Amari Thomas, Zay Parks, and Gavin Markey to handle the majority of duties in the backfield.

Florida State returns to action against Clemson on Saturday, October 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior (injured)

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore (injured)

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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