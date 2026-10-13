Mike Norvell Removes FSU Football’s No. 1 Signee From Roster

Florida State’s highest-rated signee in its 2026 recruiting class is no longer with the program.

Freshman defensive back Chuck Kennon has been dismissed for conduct detrimental to the program, according to Peter Holland Jr. of the Tallahassee Democrat.

Kennon’s dismissal ends the former five-star prospect’s time in Tallahassee, Florida, early. He played just one snap this season against Virginia before leaving ahead of Saturday’s rivalry matchup with Miami.

The report states that school officials confirmed the dismissal, and Kennon is no longer listed on the team's online roster.

Another Top Rated Recruit Gone

Chuck Kennon - X.com

Kennon’s recruitment was a significant win for Mike Norvell and his staff. The Booker High School standout committed to Florida State in July 2025 and became the highest-rated prospect in the Seminoles’ 2026 signing class. He was recruited by schools such as Georgia, Florida, and Miami.

Florida State's secondary has been depleted by injuries throughout the year, with defensive backs like Karson Hobbs, Zae Thomas, and Jordan Crutchfield out, and Ashlynd Barker playing through an arm injury, testing Florida State's depth at the position.

The report states that school officials cited "conduct detrimental to the team" as the reason for the promising recruit's departure.

Kennon’s Dismissal Follows Other Roster Departures

Oct 18, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls linebacker Mac Harris (24) and defensive end Dennard Flowers (15) combine to tackle Florida Atlantic Owls running back Gemari Sands (23) during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive end Chris Carbin left the program in July, just before fall camp. Carbin was dismissed for unspecified reasons and later joined Blinn College.

More recently, transfer running back Gemari Sands was removed from Florida State’s roster on October, 5. The reason for his departure was not disclosed, and it has not been confirmed as a disciplinary dismissal.

All three players arrived in Tallahassee this year and are already gone. For Kennon, one of the most celebrated additions to Norvell’s latest recruiting class, his dismissal ends his FSU career before taking any meaningful snaps on defense.

The Seminoles are set to face one of their biggest challenges this weekend against the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes.

Florida State’s current defensive backs are Quindarrius Jones, Charles Lester III, Ja’Bril Rawls, Ashlynd Barker, CJ Richard Jr., Nehemiah Chandler, Ma’Khi Jones, Karson Hobbs, Jamari Howard, Jarvis Boatwright Jr., Max Redmon, Zae Thomas, K.J. Kirkland, Ricky Knight III, Jordan Crutchfield, Antonio Cromartie Jr., Tre Bell III, Darin Townsend, and Donny Hiebert.

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