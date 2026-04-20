FSU Football Battling SEC For Blue-Chip Recruit

The Florida State Seminoles are involved in a few major recruiting battles as the shades of summer begin to arrive in Tallahassee.

Throughout the offseason, the Seminoles injected life into their linebacker room, reshaping the unit with multiple incoming transfers and true freshmen.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell Shares Great News After FSU Football Ends Spring

With Ernie Sims moving into the role of linebackers coach, there's a lot of anticipation surrounding the middle of Florida State's defense. Sims has plenty of talent at his disposal, and he'll need to continue adding to that moving forward.

Florida State Lands Official Visit From Blue-Chip LB

Frederrick Ford/Twitte

Earlier this month, four-star linebacker and rising senior Frederrick Ford announced his summer official visit schedule.

A trip to Florida State will be sandwiched between visits to Mississippi State and Ole Miss, along with Tennessee and LSU.

Ford has seen his recruitment explode since the beginning of the year, earning numerous P4 and FBS offers. The Seminoles joined the hunt on March 3. Ford made it to campus about a month later for one of the program's early spring practices and to spend time with the coaching staff.

An intriguing option, Ford brings plenty of athleticism and versatility to the field. He's got a ton of potential as he fills out.

Florida State is taking on the SEC for his services. The Seminoles are the lone ACC program still in the hunt.

During his junior season at Greenwood High School, Ford totaled 60 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, eight pass deflections, and three interceptions.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 262 overall prospect, the No. 21 LB, and the No. 9 recruit in Mississippi in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 28 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2026 Season?

Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior

Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior

AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior

Blake Nichelson, Senior

Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior

Brandon Torrest, Redshirt Junior

Chris Jones, Junior

Chris Thomas, Junior

Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman

Izayia Williams, Freshman

Karon Mayock, Freshman

Daylen Green, Freshman

Noah LaVallee, Freshman

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.

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