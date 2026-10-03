Mike Norvell's Seat Heating Up As FSU Football Hosts Virginia Cavaliers

Will Saturday's home game against the Virginia Cavaliers be the last contest for head coach Mike Norvell in Doak Campbell Stadium? That possibility is certainly on the table.

Florida State's October slate is a gauntlet. After hosting Virginia, the Seminoles face back-to-back road games at Louisville and Miami. Road games have been a daunting task for nearly the last three years.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football vs. Virginia Cavaliers

There's a well-timed BYE week in between Florida State's road game against Miami, and a home matchup against Clemson. That could be the perfect time for the program to pull the plug on the Norvell era, depending on how the next few weeks unfold.

The situation remains fluid, for now.

Mike Norvell's Seat Heating Up In October

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Central Arkansas Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this week, CBS Sports' John Talty noted that pressure is rising surrounding Norvell's status at Florida State. Though he holds a massive buyout, there's no ignoring the failures of the last two seasons.

"Since the season started, Florida State has fired its AD, suffered a bizarre power outage in its home opener, and has stumbled to a 2-2 record," Talty wrote. "There's a path to Mike Norvell keeping his job, but it almost certainly needs to include a win over Virginia this weekend."

"Norvell needs to be in that 7-win range and still has games against Louisville, Miami, and Florida on the schedule," Talty added. "With an athletic department in transition, a $46.7 million buyout is still a huge sum to pay out, and it could help Norvell's cause if he can get a few more wins. If Norvell can win two of the next three (UVA, Louisville, Miami) before the bye, there's a viable path to survival."

A loss to Virginia would drop the Seminoles to 0-2 (or worse) in conference play for the third consecutive season. Norvell is only 3-14 against ACC opponents since 2024, which seems impossible for a program like Florida State.

Norvell led FSU to 13 wins in 2023. Over the last two and a half years, the Seminoles are a total of 9-19, including 0-10 in true road games, a losing streak that has persisted for more than 1,000 days.

Unless the needle swings in a different direction this month, and it probably won't, Florida State's administration can't keep kicking the can down the road... right?

Florida State meets up with Virginia on Saturday, October 3. The contest is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

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