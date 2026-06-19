Las Vegas has a funny way of doing things, and the prediction market has leaned heavily in favor of Florida State hitting the loss column this season. BetMGM.com has aligned with what other players in the sports betting business are doing by shading the under, with a near-65 percent chance of the Seminoles failing to (or barely) cross the .500 mark.

BetMGM Sets Florida State's Win Total at 6.5 Games

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell gestures against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

In the latest odds released by BetMGM, the Seminoles are predicted to win 6.5 games with the over/under set at +140, -185, respectively. The overall outlook for the program is shaping up to be a "fringe bowl game contender" with a roughly 41 percent chance of winning seven or more games.

NEW: 2026 College Football ACC Win Totals via @BetMGM‼️



Who do you like?🤔https://t.co/5HS1vjeZ4R pic.twitter.com/LaWQK2TprK — On3 (@On3) June 18, 2026

It is heavily pessimistic but aligns with the trend of oddsmakers placing little faith in the Seminoles in 2026. Florida State is currently a slight underdog for their ACC opener against the SMU Mustangs at 2.5 points per DraftKings.com and a near two-touchdown underdog against Alabama in the game prior at 15.5 points.

A Handful of Toss-Ups May Determine Bowl Eligibility

The Florida State Seminoles football team practices for the upcoming season on Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With likely wins against New Mexico State and Central Arkansas, there are still plenty of toss-up games that remain on Florida State's schedule. The Seminoles have a handful of games where they'll likely be favored, a few where they'll be clear underdogs, and a large middle tier that could ultimately determine whether they go bowling by season's end. Games against SMU, Virginia, Louisville, Boston College, Pitt, Wake Forest, and Florida all project as toss-ups entering the summer, but could also turn into must-wins depending on how the season starts.

The path isn't difficult to find, but it leaves little room for error. Sports Illustrated ranks FSU's schedule at No. 41 in the country heading into 2026, ahead of conference rivals Miami (No. 106) and Clemson (No. 101). While the Seminoles avoid one of the ACC's most daunting slates, they also don't have the luxury of an easy path.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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