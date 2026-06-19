FSU Football’s Projected Win Total For 2026 Revealed
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Las Vegas has a funny way of doing things, and the prediction market has leaned heavily in favor of Florida State hitting the loss column this season. BetMGM.com has aligned with what other players in the sports betting business are doing by shading the under, with a near-65 percent chance of the Seminoles failing to (or barely) cross the .500 mark.
BetMGM Sets Florida State's Win Total at 6.5 Games
In the latest odds released by BetMGM, the Seminoles are predicted to win 6.5 games with the over/under set at +140, -185, respectively. The overall outlook for the program is shaping up to be a "fringe bowl game contender" with a roughly 41 percent chance of winning seven or more games.
It is heavily pessimistic but aligns with the trend of oddsmakers placing little faith in the Seminoles in 2026. Florida State is currently a slight underdog for their ACC opener against the SMU Mustangs at 2.5 points per DraftKings.com and a near two-touchdown underdog against Alabama in the game prior at 15.5 points.
A Handful of Toss-Ups May Determine Bowl Eligibility
With likely wins against New Mexico State and Central Arkansas, there are still plenty of toss-up games that remain on Florida State's schedule. The Seminoles have a handful of games where they'll likely be favored, a few where they'll be clear underdogs, and a large middle tier that could ultimately determine whether they go bowling by season's end. Games against SMU, Virginia, Louisville, Boston College, Pitt, Wake Forest, and Florida all project as toss-ups entering the summer, but could also turn into must-wins depending on how the season starts.
The path isn't difficult to find, but it leaves little room for error. Sports Illustrated ranks FSU's schedule at No. 41 in the country heading into 2026, ahead of conference rivals Miami (No. 106) and Clemson (No. 101). While the Seminoles avoid one of the ACC's most daunting slates, they also don't have the luxury of an easy path.
2026 Florida State Football Schedule:
Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee - 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW
Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee - 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC
Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)
Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)
Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.
Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)
Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa. - 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)
Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee - 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3IIIFollow TommyM3III