For now, Florida State still holds a commitment from three-star quarterback Logan Flaherty.

It remains to be seen which direction head coach Glenn Schumann and his new offensive staff want to move in, whether that's retaining Flaherty or pushing for a different signal-caller before the Early Signing Period.

READ MORE: New Era: FSU Football Hires Georgia DC Glenn Schumann As Head Coach

Flaherty has stuck with the Seminoles, and visited campus last weekend for the loss to NC State. He's also put together a strong senior season, especially on the ground.

The consistent production at Port Charlotte High School during his prep career recently led to Flaherty writing his name in the record books.

FSU QB Commit Logan Flaherty Sets New TD Benchmark In Charlotte County

Earlier this month, Flaherty broke a longstanding record in Charlotte County, surpassing Mike Bellamy for the most touchdowns in the region's history. Bellamy scored 104 total touchdowns at Charlotte High School from 2007-10.

Flaherty set the new benchmark during Port Charlotte's 73-17 playoff victory against Gulf Coast on November 13, delivering a 35-yard score that was one of his six touchdown passes on the night.

Since then, Flaherty has added to his total, rushing for three scores in another postseason victory over Dunbar last Friday. He's up to 110 touchdowns in four seasons, including 29 this fall.

During his junior campaign, Flaherty scored 38 total touchdowns, throwing 27 touchdowns to 7 interceptions.

So far this fall, it's been his legs that have stolen the show. Flaherty has rushed 100 times for 978 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns. He's crossed the 100+ yard mark on the ground in four games, getting into the end zone in eight separate contests.

In his career, Flaherty has thrown for 6,279 yards with 67 touchdowns to 40 interceptions. He's added 2,591 rushing yards and 43 more scores.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 855 overall prospect, the No. 44 QB, and the No. 76 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds 14 verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 58 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Four-Star RB Jayden Miles

Four-Star WR Sean Green

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Three-Star JUCO OL David Giwa

Four-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DE Jaxon Holly

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Jernard Albright

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III

Three-Star LB CJ Ohuabunwa

Four-Star DB Ta'Shawn Poole

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

K Vance Fones

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, 5th year

Dean DeNobile, 5th year

Michael Grant, Senior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Sophomore

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

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