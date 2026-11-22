Less than a month after Florida State parted ways with head coach Mike Norvell, multiple candidates have emerged for the high-profile job. The university tapped Parker Executives to find the next man in charge, and a recent report shows they're narrowing the field.

Florida State’s search for its next head football coach appears to be gaining momentum, with Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann emerging as a prime candidate.

Mutual Interest Between Both Parties

Florida State University’s new athletic director Jeff Purinton addresses the media, Board of Trustees, Seminole fans and more during a press conference in the Champions Club on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Sunday that the Seminoles’ search is focused on Schumann, with both sides interested. Talks are expected to pick up soon, according to Thamel.

"Sources: Florida State’s coaching search is focused on Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. There’s mutual interest, and talks are expected to pick up in the near future," Thamel wrote. "Schumann has been Kirby Smart’s CO-DC since 2019 and full-time DC since 2024. He also brings experience at Alabama under Nick Saban early in his career."

Sources: Florida State’s coaching search is focused on Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. There’s mutual interest and talks are expected to pick up in the near future. Schumann has been Kirby Smart’s CO-DC since 2019 and full-time DC since 2024. He also brings… pic.twitter.com/8bm0Z6uECR — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 22, 2026

Schumann brings experience working under two of college football’s most successful coaches. He spent eight years at Alabama under Nick Saban before joining Kirby Smart in Georgia. He has since helped the Bulldogs win national championships in 2021 and 2022.

A Professional Connection With FSU's New Athletic Director

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Georgia Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Marshall in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, August 30, 2025. Georgia won 45-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Some FSU fans are wary of hiring a coordinator in lieu of a seasoned head coach. Former FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher's name has been tossed around in unofficial talks, and reports suggest that current Duke head coach Manny Diaz and the university have different interests.

Schumann also shares a connection with new Florida State athletic director Jeff Purinton. Both previously worked at Alabama during Saban’s tenure.

Purinton spent 15 years in the Crimson Tide’s athletics department, eventually rising to executive deputy director of athletics, while Schumann worked in analyst, graduate assistant, and player development roles before joining the Bulldogs.

Florida State is taking a sooner-rather-than-later approach with the winter transfer window approaching quickly and the Early Signing Period starting on December 2. University President Richard McCullough has repeatedly stated that he wants to give his next head coach enough time to secure his first recruiting and transfer classes.

For a Florida State program that prides itself on its defense, it would make sense to bring in a top defensive coordinator who knows his way around the new era of college football.

The Bulldogs' defense is currently ranked No. 6 in the country, per NCAA.com.

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