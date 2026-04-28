Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Three Quarterbacks Go in the Top Five

The hardest day of the year for NFL draft fans—the final day of that year’s event—doubles as one of the most exciting.

It’s the end of one evaluation period, often a year’s worth of time and energy spent watching prospects, learning about their stories and projecting their best fits. But it’s also the chance to turn the page toward a new crop of players and unearth summer-scouting gems before others do.

Part of the glory of the draft, however, is that teams are already a few months into next year’s class. And there’s plenty of excitement about the talent and potential within the 2027 prospect base.

After two consecutive down years, the quarterback class is shaping up to be special. There are elite prospects—generational is overused, but you get the idea—such as Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith, Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore and Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons. There are several players who could’ve been top-50 picks in 2026 but opted to return and could be fixtures in 2027.

And there are many others who won’t make any appearances on summer big boards or in early mock drafts.

Just look at last year.

In this same exercise after the 2025 draft, the top four picks in our way-too-early 2026 mock were quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar and Cade Klubnik, and edge rusher T.J. Parker. None went in the actual first round. Similarly, first-rounders such as Arvell Reese, Akheem Mesidor, Malachi Lawrence, KC Concepcion and many others weren’t on this list.

That’s confidence-inspiring, right ?

No matter, it’s time to start looking at the 2027 NFL draft, which will take place in Washington D.C. Here’s our way-too-early 2027 mock draft.

Note: The order is set by DraftKings Sportsbook ’s reverse Super Bowl odds, with a few adjustments to meet NFL playoff requirements.

1. Arizona Cardinals: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The Cardinals did a ton of homework on the quarterbacks in the 2026 class before taking Miami’s Carson Beck in the third round, but that shouldn’t dissuade them from tapping into an elite crop of passers. Moore was in the QB1 race this past cycle before returning to Oregon. The 6' 3", 206-pounder showed impressive poise as a redshirt sophomore, and he pairs a big right arm with anticipation, accuracy and athleticism. He has the makings of a franchise quarterback and the mental capacity to handle QB1 hype.

2. Miami Dolphins: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

If the Dolphins are, in fact, picking No. 2 next spring, it’s fair to wonder what that means for Malik Willis’s first season as the team’s starting quarterback. But Willis is set to earn $21.5 million guaranteed in 2027, and Miami certainly hopes he’ll be its starter at that price. Smith is nothing short of a phenom. At 6' 3" and 223 pounds, he’s big and strong but also fast and fluid in space, and he has tremendous ball skills. Smith would’ve been WR1 in 2026 had he been eligible, and he’ll likely end as the best overall player in 2027.

3. New York Jets: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

The Jets drafted Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik in the fourth round, and they have Geno Smith set as their bridge signal-caller this fall. Neither should dissuade them from tapping into what projects as a loaded quarterback class in 2027. Manning hit his stride in the second half last year, which was his first as a full-time starter. He has prototypical size at 6' 4" and 220 pounds, and he matches a strong arm with good touch and ball placement. Manning is still developing his processing skills, but he’s a quality runner with an exciting blend of size, athleticism and arm talent.

4. Las Vegas Raiders: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

The Raiders hope they found their franchise quarterback in Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft. They filled plenty of roster holes with coach Klint Kubiak’s first draft class, but they still lack a go-to receiver for Mendoza. Enter Coleman, who transferred to Texas after two years at Auburn. The 6' 3", 201-pound Coleman is big, strong and fast, and he’s made some incredible catches through his first two college seasons. He’d be a welcome addition for Mendoza’s weaponry.

5. Cleveland Browns: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

The Browns, once again, have a roster full of quarterbacks but no clear solution under center. Moore and Manning will be widely viewed as the top two quarterbacks entering the 2026 season, but there’s contention over QB3. Sellers has elite physical tools—at 6' 3" and 240 pounds, he’s big, athletic and has a huge arm. South Carolina’s protection failed Sellers last season, and it created a few bad habits with his pocket presence, but if he can right his wrongs, he absolutely has the traits worthy of a top-five pick.

6. Tennessee Titans: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

The Titans filled holes at receiver and edge rusher, among others, during the 2026 draft. But Tennessee still has a question mark in its secondary, and Moore is a heavy favorite to be the first defensive back selected next spring. Moore, a unanimous All-American this past season, may have been the best corner in college football as a true sophomore. At 6' 2" and 195 pounds, he’s long, fluid and a true shutdown corner who had five interceptions in ’25.

7. Atlanta Falcons: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

After Kaleb McGary’s surprise retirement in early April, the Falcons inked Jawaan Taylor to a one-year deal to serve as a stopgap at right tackle. Atlanta, however, needs a long-term solution at the position, which serves as the blindside blocker for left-handed quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. Goosby likely would’ve been a first-round pick in 2026 had he entered. The 6' 7", 312-pounder is a quality pass protector who allowed only one sack in 2025, and he pairs athleticism with a tough, physical style as a run blocker.

8. Carolina Panthers: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

The Panthers were linked to Kenyon Sadiq during the 2026 predraft process, but ultimately bypassed the tight end position altogether. Perhaps in 2027, they’ll take Sadiq’s college teammate in Johnson, who caught 32 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns in a complementary role and is headed toward a massive year in 2026. Johnson is big, strong and athletic at 6' 5" and 257 pounds, and he’s a good enough blocker to play in-line if necessary.

9. New Orleans Saints: Colin Simmons, edge, Texas

The Saints were among several teams that figured to tap into the pass-rushing market in the 2026 class, but they didn’t draft an edge defender. Simmons has been one of college football’s most disruptive pass rushers since his freshman year in 2024, and he took another step forward in ’25. Though he’s on the lighter side at 6' 3" and 240 pounds, Simmons is ultra athletic and explosive with elite burst. He had 12 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles last season, and is headed for another big year in ’26.

10. New York Giants: Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

New York expressed considerable interest in Jordyn Tyson during the 2026 draft process but didn’t take a receiver until Malachi Fields in the third round. The Giants still need more playmakers to complement Malik Nabers, and Coleman-Williams is nothing if not exciting. Though he had a bit of a disappointing sophomore season, the 6' 0", 178-pound receiver is fast, explosive and has tremendous body control. Drops and consistency have been issues, but Coleman-Williams is an impressive run-after-catch weapon with big-time playmaking capabilities.

11. Washington Commanders: Dylan Stewart, edge, South Carolina

The Commanders took an edge rusher on Day 3 in Tennessee’s Joshua Josephs, but Stewart is an elite talent. Commanders coach Dan Quinn will like Stewart’s size, fluidity and explosiveness at 6' 5" and 245 pounds—he’s a long, fast athlete with a tantalizing ceiling. If Stewart’s production matches his traits this fall, he could be a top-five pick in the spring.

Georgia’s defense has sent a number of stars to the NFL in recent years. Ellis Robinson looks to be next. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

12. New York Jets (via Colts): Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

The Jets use one of the first-round picks they acquired in exchange for Sauce Gardner on a replacement for Gardner. New York added D’Angelo Ponds in the second round and plans to cross-train him at nickel and outside corner, but Robinson gives the Jets a firm presence on the perimeter while Ponds can shine inside. The 6' 0", 180-pound Robinson was an elite recruit in 2024 and grabbed four interceptions in ’25. He pairs ball skills with instincts and scheme versatility to be one of the nation’s best corners.

13. Minnesota Vikings: KJ Bolden, DB, Georgia

The Vikings passed on Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman in the first round, waiting for the third frame to take a safety in Miami’s Jakobe Thomas. Minnesota needs a long-term Harrison Smith replacement, and perhaps Thomas, the No. 98 overall, will be the solution. But Bolden is a quality bet, too. At 6' 0" and 185 pounds, Bolden is fast, rangy and good in coverage with the ability to slide down and play nickel.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers: Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

The Steelers are expected to get back Aaron Rodgers this fall, and maybe third-round pick Drew Allar will show enough to warrant being Pittsburgh’s future under center. But with a deep quarterback class, the Steelers should at least explore their options. There may be one fewer candidate than initially expected, as Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, the initial pick here, is entering a gambling addiction treatment program and has the NCAA investigating his betting behavior, according to Monday’s report . The 6' 3", 211-pound Mestemaker led the FBS with 4,379 passing yards as a redshirt freshman last season at North Texas and has tremendous ball placement and arm talent.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars: David Stone, DL, Oklahoma

The Jaguars delivered one of the more fascinating 2026 draft classes, differing drastically from most consensus boards. They need to add more difference-makers to the interior of their defensive line, and Stone has the physical tools to wreak havoc against both the run and pass. At 6' 3" and 310 pounds, Stone turns speed to power off the snap, is a quality run defender and has intriguing pass-rushing traits.

16. New York Jets (via Cowboys): A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

Jets general manager Darren Mougey said Saturday night that he’ll turn his attention toward running back Breece Hall’s expiring contract, and if the two sides don’t agree on a long-term deal, New York could use one of its picks on a ball-carrier. But the Jets also have several defensive linemen set to hit free agency next spring, and Washington had a chance to be a first-round pick in 2026 before opting to return to school. The 6' 3", 330-pounder has an explosive first step, and he’s strong and powerful at the point of attack.

17. Chicago Bears: Quincy Rhodes Jr., edge, Arkansas

Chicago, perhaps surprisingly, didn’t draft a pass rusher in 2026, which puts an edge presence at the top of its projected needs for 2027. Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen likes big bodies at the end of his defensive line, and the 6' 6", 276-pound Rhodes fits the description. He recorded eight sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in a breakout junior season last year, and with another year of production and development, Rhodes could be in the first-round discussion next spring.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

Starting defensive backs DJ Turner II and Daxton Hill are both set to be free agents next spring, leaving the Bengals in the market for a corner. Brown has a knack for making big plays, and the 6' 0", 192-pounder has five interceptions through two years as a starter at Alabama. A former five-star recruit, Brown is strong, competitive and physical with high-level ball skills. Brown’s lengthy experience against SEC receivers should give him a chance to see the field early at the next level.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

Tampa Bay added nickel corner Keionte Scott in the fourth round, but it still needs a long-term answer on the perimeter. Jones became a hot name during the 2025 season before returning to Mississippi State, and he has the tools to be a first-round pick next spring. At 6' 4" and 195 pounds, Jones has rare size and length, and he can really run. He had 11 pass breakups and two interceptions in 2025, earning third-team All-SEC honors from the league’s coaches.

20. Detroit Lions: Marcus Neal Jr., S, Penn State

The Lions have three safeties set to hit free agency next offseason: Brian Branch, Christian Izien and Chuck Clark. Neal, who followed coach Matt Campbell from Iowa State to Penn State this past winter, projects as an early-impact box safety whose physicality and range would elevate Detroit’s secondary.

21. Denver Broncos: Trey’Dez Green, TE, LSU

Evan Engram will be a free agent after this season, and while the Broncos drafted a pair of tight ends on Day 3 in Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley, they may not be able to pass on Green. Big-bodied at 6' 7" and 240 pounds, Green is a jump-ball and contested catch specialist. He has elite ball skills and a natural feel for boxing out defenders at the catch point. He caught 33 passes for 433 yards and seven touchdowns last season, and a jump in production could put him in the top 20 next spring.

Kewan Lacy is a threat to score every time he touches the ball, racking up 24 touchdowns last season. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

22. Houston Texans: Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

David Montgomery, who turns 29 in June, will play his eighth NFL season this fall. He’s under contract through 2027, but the Texans could look for a younger bell cow next spring. Lacy was one of college football’s most productive runners last season, leading the FBS with 306 carries while ranking second with 24 touchdowns and third with 1,567 rushing yards. The 5' 11", 200-pounder has terrific speed and is a home run threat each time he touches the ball.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

The Eagles drafted monstrous Miami tackle Markel Bell in the third round with hopes he’ll be their eventual Lane Johnson replacement, but Seaton has a case to be a top-10 pick next year and may be too good to pass up. A two-year starter at left tackle for Colorado, the 6' 5", 330-pound Seaton has the foot quickness to mirror speed rushers and the strength to anchor against power-based rushers. He’ll be tested often by SEC competition this fall, but his background suggests he’s ready for it.

24. Los Angeles Chargers: A.J. Holmes Jr., DT, Texas Tech

Los Angeles took South Carolina defensive tackle Nick Barrett in the fifth round, but it needs more disruption talent inside, and the 6' 3", 300-pound Holmes provides plenty of it. An All-American in 2025, Holmes recorded nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He’s athletic, powerful and in line for a big 2026 season.

25. San Francisco 49ers: Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

The 49ers gave Trent Williams a two-year contract extension three days before the draft, but they’ll have an opportunity next spring to draft and groom his replacement. Smith, the reigning Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, doesn’t inherently need much time to sit and wait—he’s entering his fourth season as Indiana’s starting left tackle—but his movement skills would fit well in San Francisco.

26. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers): Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

If Dallas reaches a long-term agreement with George Pickens, it won’t have to worry about a first-round receiver. But the Cowboys’ offense is at its best with a big-bodied receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb, and the 6' 4", 204-pound Becker certainly satisfies the requirement. Becker may have been Indiana’s best receiver over the final seven games of the Hoosiers’ run to the national championship, showing elite ball skills, body control and athleticism to routinely finish through contact and hit explosiveness downfield.

27. New England Patriots: Koi Perich, S, Oregon

Kevin Byard III will be a free agent next spring, and the Patriots need a rangy ballhawk next to returning rookie standout Craig Woodson. Perich, in a lot of ways, resembles Bears first-round pick Dillon Thieneman. Both were freshmen All-American selections after interception-filled years in the Big Ten, then took statistical steps backward as sophomores. Thieneman transferred to Oregon and flourished as a junior in 2025. Perich, with similar ball skills, range and playmaking instincts, will try to do the same in 2026.

28. Kansas City Chiefs: Terrance Carter Jr., TE, Texas Tech

Is 2027 the year the Chiefs finally get Travis Kelce’s successor? Perhaps more pertinent, is 2026 the last year Kelce plays? The second question will largely dictate the first, but Kelce’s recent three-year contract extension can turn into a one-year deal if either party chooses. The 6' 2", 245-pound Carter is a move tight end with tremendous pass-catching skills—he made 55 receptions for 624 yards and five touchdowns in 2025—and quality playmaking after the catch.

29. Baltimore Ravens: Chris Peal, CB, Syracuse

Marlon Humphrey and Chidobe Awuzie are both set to be free agents in 2027, and the Ravens’ lone cornerback draftee—fifth-round pick Chandler Rivers—projects best as a nickel corner at the next level. Peal, meanwhile, should be a starting-caliber outside cornerback. The 6' 1", 200-pounder spent the first two years of his career at Georgia before delivering a standout 2025 campaign at Syracuse, where he started all 12 games and showed the fluidity, athleticism and route anticipation of a potential first-round pick.

30. Seattle Seahawks: Yhonzae Pierre, edge, Alabama

This is a tremendous all-around fit. Uchenna Nwosu and Derick Hall are scheduled to be free agents in 2027, and Ravens coach Mike Macdonald likes athletic, versatile edge rushers—a description Pierre matches. The 6' 3", 253-pound Pierre could’ve entered the 2026 draft on the heels of a season where he notched 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks, but he opted to return to Alabama and now has a chance to be one of the nation’s most disruptive pass rushers.

31. Buffalo Bills: Ahmad Moten Sr., DT, Miami

The Bills didn’t add a big-bodied run stuffer to their interior defensive line during the 2026 draft, so the 6' 3", 325-pound Moten would be a quality piece next spring. Moten recorded nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2025, and he’s a fleet-footed, disruptive presence inside.

32. Los Angeles Rams: Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

The Rams have a daunting list of free agents next spring, including Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, and they didn’t draft a receiver until the sixth round. Marsh, a Michigan State transfer, is big and explosive at 6' 3" and 213 pounds, and he pairs quality ball skills with impressive run-after-catch potential. He’s in line for a big debut season at Indiana.

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